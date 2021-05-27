Cancel
Everett, WA

Everett Police “John Sting” Leads To Arrest For Sex Trafficking

myeverettnews.com
 14 days ago

This was posted by Everett Police on their Facebook Page Thursday morning. Investigation yields guilty verdict in prostitution trafficking case. Near the end of May 2019, the Criminal Intelligence Unit organized a “John Sting” operation that targeted sex buyers along known prostitution corridors in Everett with members from the department and the Snohomish County Regional Drug Task Force. During the operation, 32 year-old Bernard Gordon approached an undercover detective and asked her to work for him. He left in a vehicle with two females but was contacted by police. During the investigation, one of the females admitted Gordon was trafficking her as a prostitute.

myeverettnews.com
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Everett, WAseattlepi.com

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for death of firefighter

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Snohomish County judge sentenced a man to 10 years in prison and parole for the rest of his life for the killing of an Everett firefighter 34 years ago. Time stopped for the family of Everett firefighter Gary Parks on February 16, 1987, when Elmer...
Washington StatePosted by
KING 5

Nigerian man arrested for unemployment fraud in Washington

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on fixes to the Employment Security Department originally aired in April 2020. A Nigerian man accused of defrauding the Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) of hundreds of thousands of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic was arrested Friday. Abidemi Rufai was taken into custody...
Lake Stevens, WAseattlepi.com

Tesla on autopilot crashes into patrol car; no one hurt

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. (AP) — A Tesla in autopilot mode crashed into a Snohomish County deputy’s patrol car north of Seattle, causing significant damage but no injuries. A deputy responded Saturday to a report of a motorist that had hit a power pole and sheared it in half in Lake Stevens, KOMO-TV reported.
Everett, WAKXL

Man Sentenced For Murder Of Firefighter 34 Years Ago

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – A Snohomish County judge sentenced a man to 10 years in prison and parole for the rest of his life for the killing of an Everett firefighter 34 years ago. Everett firefighter Gary Parks died in 1987 when Elmer Nash Jr. set fire to the Everett...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Arsonist who killed a firefighter in 1987 gets 10 years

EVERETT — Not long ago, the family of Gary Parks gathered to watch video that had recently been transferred from VHS to DVD. They saw the vibrant image of the middle-aged, off-duty Everett firefighter. He was on his sailboat in the San Juan Islands, shucking oysters and smiling. Even the way he blew his nose had a certain humorous charm.
Washington StateNew Haven Register

Washington state man sentenced in attack on child

MILL CREEK, Wash. (AP) — A man from Mill Creek, Washington state was sentenced to five years in prison after he held down a 12-year-old boy while his son stabbed him last year, a judge said. Superior Court Judge Richard Okrent sentenced Martinez D. Mitchell, 44, on Tuesday after he...
Washington StatePosted by
KING 5

Another Washington man faces federal charges for alleged involvement in Capitol Riot

EVERETT, Wash. — Another man from Washington state is facing federal charges for his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6. Joseph Zlab was arrested in Everett Thursday by the FBI on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint filed in Washington D.C.
Everett, WAq13fox.com

Man shot to death by passerby was harassing, beating up strangers: Witness

EVERETT, Wash. - New details have emerged connected to a shooting at Silver Lake in Snohomish County on Wednesday. Everett Police say man shot twice Tuesday has passed away. Witnesses of the shooting say the man who was shot had been chasing families with weapons and striking others before a bystander pulled a gun shooting him twice.
Washington StatePosted by
KING 5

All lanes of I-5 blocked near Arlington after Washington State Patrol confronts car chase suspect

ARLINGTON, Wash. — All lanes of I-5 are blocked near Arlington after Washington State Patrol confronted a car chase suspect at state route 532. Snohomish County troopers attempted to stop the driver of a white Honda CRV which was going over 100 mph, according to Trooper Rocky Oliphant. The Arlington Police Department deployed a spike strip which caused the driver to go off the road into a ditch where he barricaded himself in his car.