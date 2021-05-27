Everett Police “John Sting” Leads To Arrest For Sex Trafficking

This was posted by Everett Police on their Facebook Page Thursday morning. Investigation yields guilty verdict in prostitution trafficking case. Near the end of May 2019, the Criminal Intelligence Unit organized a “John Sting” operation that targeted sex buyers along known prostitution corridors in Everett with members from the department and the Snohomish County Regional Drug Task Force. During the operation, 32 year-old Bernard Gordon approached an undercover detective and asked her to work for him. He left in a vehicle with two females but was contacted by police. During the investigation, one of the females admitted Gordon was trafficking her as a prostitute.