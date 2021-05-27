Mailbag: SB 5514 huge win for public schools

Earlier this month, Oregon Democrats proposed a record spending budget of $9.3 Billion for K-12 schools. This 2021-2023 budget, SB 5514, was passed on the 14th by the Joint Ways and Means Committee. It will go into effect July 1, 2021. This is a huge win for public schools in Oregon and needs to be celebrated because just a year ago, at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was projected we would have budget cuts of around $4.4 billion for public schools. We need to take this as a wakeup call and continue advocating for our schools who we entrust with educating our kids.