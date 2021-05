Discount Tickets for the Jupiter Summer Wine Beer & Spirits Festival!. The Jupiter Summer Wine Beer & Spirits Festival will be taking place on May 22, 2021, and has two amazing sessions to choose from. Session 1 will be 1-4:30pm and Session 2 is 6-9:30pm. Get ready to try your favorite local brews, international wines, and top spirits from around the country. The event will take place at the Abacoa Town Center Amphitheatre. Guests will enjoy UNLIMITED samples of over 100 styles of beer, wine, and spirits as well as access to delicious food, and great live music.