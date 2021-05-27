¡Alabanza! Lin-Manuel Miranda, cast behind ‘In the Heights’ talk movie adaptation
After 16 years on the stage, 12 since its Tony win for Best Musical and one since its previously scheduled release date as a movie adaptation by director Jon M. Chu, “In The Heights” has aged like fine wine, proving itself to be even more relevant today than it was during its Broadway run. Preceding a roundtable interview with the rest of the cast, writers Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes explained their practice of “Paciencia y Fe” (patience and faith) to The Daily Californian.www.dailycal.org