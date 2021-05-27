¡Alabanza! Lin-Manuel Miranda, cast behind ‘In the Heights’ talk movie adaptation

Jon Chu is trying to go big for In The Heights and Lin-Manuel Miranda is right there with him. The Hamilton star shared his thoughts on that approach with the A.V. Club. It’s been a long road to this point for the beloved musical, but the big release day is finally here. Chu is the man behind the camera, and his brand of maximalism is going to be right at home with the big sweeping drama of the stage production. The director is shooting for the moon and the studio is letting the creative team call their shot on this one. We all saw how big of a hit Hamilton was over at Disney+. Clearly, WarnerMedia is hoping for similar fanfare when In The Heights hits theaters and streaming this summer in June. Check out what the man behind this story had to say down below.