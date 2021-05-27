Mailbag: Eliminate suspension, expulsion from kids

In modern classrooms, science is science. Earth and space sciences are taught from a textbook with roots reaching back to Greek philosophers. Nobody stops to question the fact that everything taught is very colonized. As a result, not many people stop to take a moment to investigate Indigenous input that may expand upon or provide additional viewpoints. But, if science is science, then what could additional viewpoints add? For starters, science is expanding every day; new viewpoints and new thinking lead to scientific breakthroughs all the time. As for how Native American or First Nations or Indigenous viewpoints can further science? There is very little known research to provide any conclusive result right now. Through the NATIVE EARTH | NATIVE SKY project at Oklahoma State University (OSU), NASA hopes to help close this gap in our understanding of our universe and inspire future Native American involvement in STEM careers.