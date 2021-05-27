Mailbag: Eliminate suspension, expulsion from kids

As some kind of bizarre independence ritual in a moment of teenage zeal, Beth Roland flipped a breaker at Payette High School to facilitate the infamous Senior Prank that happens every year. Water balloons, a quarantined-hallway rave, enormous hay bails blocking the Principal’s car, cups of water strategically placed at the corner of every square foot of the main hallway — all of these are examples of what has been done in the past by the exiting senior classes to annoy the teachers and staff and give one sarcastic goodbye to the unwitting underclassmen. Beth realized what she did was wrong and offered to make restitution, but these facts give context to the high school’s decision for her not to speak at Payette’s Graduation Commencement Ultimately, the reason given was that she was late in getting her speech to her administrators.