Mailbag: Eliminate suspension, expulsion from kids

Democrat-Herald
 3 days ago

Suspension and expulsion, two words every student has been taught to fear since their first day of their education journey. Children as young as four are threatened with the possibility of either of these. Why do we do this? What are the pros of intimidating children in early education with suspension and expulsion?

