No. 17 Florida State baseball (28-19, 19-14 ACC) rallied late for a rubber match win over the Clemson Tigers (24-23, 16-17 ACC) by a score of 9-6. The Seminoles trailed heading to the 8th inning, but plated four runs on timely hitting and productive outs to take the win. The comeback win was FSU’s first win this season when trailing entering the eighth inning. At the plate, Florida State produced 12 hits, walked nine times, and struck out just six times. On the mound, the ‘Noles walked just two batters and struck out 12. Jack Anderson closed out the game with two scoreless innings for his second win. Florida State has won five straight series and have won eight of 11 ACC series. The Seminoles are third in the conference standings after this weekend’s series win.