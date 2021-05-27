newsbreak-logo
Dog and Art Lovers Rejoice! This Cute and Talented Dog Learns How to Paint

10NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis cute labradoodle has gotten pretty good at creating beautiful pieces of abstract expressionism, thanks to her owner and dog trainer Himali Sondhi. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

PetsNWI.com

Speech pathologist shows how to teach your dog to 'talk'

Stella, a 3-year-old Catahoula-Australian cattle dog mix is quite the social media sensation, with 788,000 followers on Instagram, 101,000 on YouTube and 28,000 on Facebook. But her posts are more than cute dog videos — Stella can communicate with humans using a device created by her owner, speech pathologist Christina Hunger.
AnimalsDaily Star

Senior Scene: Artists teach this old dog some new tricks

I was one of those people who couldn’t draw. I’d drawn as a boy and quit when I was old enough to realize I wasn’t good at it. But, fooling around last summer with a sketchbook and pencil, I found that maybe I could draw, at least to some extent. I started with observational drawing, sketching random objects in the house, or I’d sit outside and draw a garden pot, a spading fork, a tree. Or overlapping foxglove blossoms drooping on the stalk. Some results pleased me, but mistakes and bad drawings chipped away at my confidence. Progress was slow, mostly because in jumping from one object to another I never learned to draw any of them well.
PetsCosmopolitan

12 Cute Dog Toys That Actually Look Good Lying Around Your Apartment

I know you love your pup, and I know you love your apartment, too—so, of course, you want some cute dog toys that won't look like absolute trash just lying around your precious space. Aesthetics! Do! Matter! But coming across chew toys that aren't total eyesores can (unforch) be a real hard feat. Sure, you could get your floof ball some classic, highlighter-yellow tennis balls and googly-eyed squeaker toys. But then you run the risk of your living room looking like a kids' pen. Or worse, a dumpster. *Deep sigh.* Good thing you've landed on this page, though.
DesignKATU.com

Painted Lemons Art Project

Professional Artist Elida Field joined us to share a fruity art project simple enough for kids to make. If you’d like a chance to win the Painted Lemons made on the show, visit Elida's website. Painted Lemons. Summer is fast approaching and I’ve been dreaming of Italy! The Amalfi Coast...
Animalskentlive.news

Artist has painted a dog portrait every two days for 12 years

An artist who has spent more than a decade painting people's pet dogs has completed his 2,000th piece of art. Clive Hemsley from Henley-on-Thames accepts private commissions from dog owners who want their four-legged friends immortalised in paint. Having taken 12 years to reach the milestone, Mr Hemsley's pace works...
Visual Artnorthernexpress.com

Wet Paint Art Show

This event will also feature a quick draw plein air competition at 5pm on Sat. in front of the Marina.
Animalscountryliving.com

8 impossibly cute images of wet dogs you can't help but smile at

To brighten your day, Canine Cottages has shared eight adorable images of wet dogs as part of their new competition — and the winners will make you smile. With over 500 entries, the top pups were put on social media to let the public decide which was most deserving of first place. In total, there were over 7,000 votes and a reach of 200,000 people on social media.
PetsGladwin County Record

"Cat-Dog lover!"

I was napping comfortably in my “Comfy Chair.” As I was dreaming about the days long past when I could enjoy eating a Sanders hot fudge sundae with butter pecan ice cream, I began to feel a strange sensation on the top of my pate. Yes, I have a bald head. My body has developed an affinity to growing hair in many new places as I have gotten older, but not on the top of my head. I do save money not going to the barber shop, but I miss the conversations.
Animalspowerofpositivity.com

Talented Artist Creates Realistic Pet Portraits

Pet portraits are a wonderful way to commemorate your love for the fur baby in your life. They’re a timeless gift that you can cherish throughout your life, even if your pet is no longer with you. Plus, looking at a portrait of your beloved pet can boost your spirits on the hard days.
AnimalsWallpaper*

Only cats: photographs of house-proud felines at leisure

We’ve all heard of the hamster wheel, the aquarium, and the rabbit hutch, but the cat tree is – apparently – the must-have accessory for any spoilt moggy. In her new book, For Cats Only, published by Hatje Cantz, Zurich-based photographer Pascale Weber travelled through Switzerland, armed with her portable studio to photograph cats in and on their kitty domiciles – an ordinary accessory becomes an extraordinary piece of domestic theatre.
Animalspetapixel.com

Photos of Love in the Animal Kingdom

Goran Anastasovski is a Macedonian photographer who has spent over 15 years working to capture the character of animals in his photos. One of his ongoing projects is to show tender love across animal species. “I have been doing photography since 2006, and I like to photograph animals the most,”...
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

Animal Connection in IX Art Park gives gifts to adopted dogs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Animal Connection in IX Art park is celebrating furry friends who were adopted during the pandemic by showering them with gifts. The gift boxes are specifically for dogs and include things like treats, full-size bags of dog food, and gift certificates to spend in the store.
New Castle, PANew Castle News

Dog lovers flock to weekend dog show

If there’s anything you want to know about dogs, just ask Anthony Cavallo. Cavallo, 58, a resident of New Castle’s North Hill, has collected more than 100 dog books since he was young, and he has been attending the annual Memorial Weekend Classic dog show at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds for many years. He landed a job at the show five years ago, and is in his glory.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Commonwealth Journal

The art of wedding photography: The style of capturing the big day

When planning a wedding, there's a lot to think about from the standpoint of style. There's the dresses or tuxes. There's choosing the wedding venue and there's decorating it. Then, there is style associated with wedding photography, and according to photographer Angela Vaught, communication between the couple and the photographer is key to determining how they want their photographs to turn out.
Designdailybruin.com

Student art shop explores the female form with abstract line pieces

From doodles to tattoos, Soraya Saghbini’s abstract line art fits on a multitude of mediums. The third-year biochemistry student said she launched her Instagram page @soosartsyshit and website to sell her artwork back in April 2019 after being encouraged by her close friends to share her work with a wider audience. Recently, Saghbini said she has been producing stickers and T-shirts that feature her signature swirly yet minimalistic style. While she has been creative since she was young, Saghbini said the downtime during the pandemic allowed her to fully develop her own abstract mode of art.