Here’s the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s New Psychological Thriller ‘Old’
Night Shyamalan is back with another psychological thriller that, much like his juggernaut debut The Sixth Sense, seems to have some horror DNA as well. In the first trailer for Old, we’re introduced to a family of four who begin their vacation on what appears to be an idyllic remote beach. But when the children start to age way faster than they should, they must embark in what looks like a dealy race against time.www.complex.com