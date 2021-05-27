Here’s the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s New Psychological Thriller ‘Old’

As Keeping Up With The Kardashians nears its final goodbye, in comes a reality TV family for the new era: The D'Amelios. The D'Amelio Show, which spotlights the lives of TikTok stars Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio, as well as their parents, Heidi and Marc. The show will follow the 17-year-old and 19-year-old sisters as they balance their upward trajectory to fame with maintaining somewhat of a normal life at home. Meanwhile, according to a press release, their parents deal with "supporting their daughters' dreams and doing the best they can to stay close as a family and protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also trying to adjust to life in Hollywood."