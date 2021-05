The Golden State Warriors were one win from what would have been a successful season when they entered the Western Conference’s final play-in game against the Grizzlies. A victory and the Warriors would enter the playoffs as an eighth seed against the top-seeded Jazz. The Warriors were led by MVP candidate Stephen Curry, a bunch of upstarts, and players discarded by other organizations. But Golden State lost in overtime, again bitten by too many mistakes, and not enough help for Curry.