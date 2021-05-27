New Trailer For The Rock’s “Jungle Cruise” Film

"Justice before redemption." Cranked Up Films has released an official US trailer for an indie action movie titled American Badger, made by a Canadian stuntman named Kirk Caouette - who stars, writes & directs this film. This recently premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival a few months ago. A seemingly cold-blooded hitman is assigned to befriend a call girl, but all hell breaks loose when he is forced to kill her. Kirk says, "I was very inspired by the early works of legendary Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar Wai; the way he blended slow burning film noir with explosive action pieces. With this in mind, I set out to create a film that would delve into that space but would also satisfy the appetite of a modern audience that has been gobbling up comic book movies & John Wick films." With Kirk Caouette, Andrea Stefancikova, Michael Kopsa, Milan Stefancik, and Zak Santiago. The action in this actually looks pretty badass, the plot not so much.