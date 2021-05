Our dreams can provide fascinating insight into both our most obvious thoughts and the more subconscious elements of our lives. Our waking life is often reflected in our dreams through symbolism, so it can sometimes take a bit of work to analyze dreams and understand the messages that accompany them. Dreaming of being pregnant can make for a memorable dream as pregnancy is a life stage that is filled with significance, and can lead a dreamer to seek interpretation. Interestingly, there are various common pregnancy dreams, and almost all of them have nothing to do with actual pregnancy and motherhood.