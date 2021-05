A recent pro-dealership law is making things difficult for . The Drive reported that due to Texas’ legislator, Tesla might not be able to sell its Texas-made electric vehicles directly to its Texan customers. The EV-producer will now likely have to ship the cars out of state from its upcoming Austin Gigafactory before reselling it back to Texas consumers. Since it is even more unlikely that the state will call a special legislative session or provide the company with an exception form its current laws, it will be difficult for Tesla to avoid doing so.