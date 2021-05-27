Hamper time! Picnic with the Best of Borough Market

From wicker hampers to supermarket sandwiches, the ingredients of a picnic are something of a moveable feast (if you’ll pardon the pun). The idea, however, is always the same: pre-packed food, eaten in the great outdoors. For obvious reasons, this al fresco activity is experiencing a renaissance right now, partly through necessity, but partly also in recognition of the joys of eating in the fresh air. Happily, Manchester has a wealth of fantastic, independent shops and markets from which to furnish your pannier, rucksack or tote bag with treats. Buy local, avoid plastic where you can and always take your litter with you – in essence, opt for an experience that’s kind to the parks, gardens and countryside that make such perfect picnic spots.