Hamper time! Picnic with the Best of Borough Market

By Caroline McGinn
Time Out Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter making a bit of a hit last festive season with their genuinely excellent Christmas hampers, the traders at Borough Market (scions of an ancient tradition) have got together again to create a Best of Borough hamper for summer. Lovers of fine food and independent local traders (tick, tick) can now order a toothsome market-stall selection tailored to all manner of occasions from a v classy pancake brunch to a posh park picnics and an extra-extra Sunday lunch.

