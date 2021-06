Welcome to the fabulous world of WMMR’s On-Air Giveaways. Peruse the page for fun prizes with our full-time DJs this week. Word of the Week: Keep track of the daily letters all week, know the Word of the Week on Friday morning and you could win 2 cases of Stateside Soda, 2 bottles of Stateside Vodka, and 2 rocks glasses. Stateside Vodka sodas are made with just three simple ingredients: Stateside vodka, sparkling water and real fruit juice. Available in liquor stores and at statesidevodka.com for pickup or shipping in PA.