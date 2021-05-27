Bill Introduced into Congress to Allow College Athletes to Unionize, Become Employees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation to allow college athletes to make money on product endorsements. The House on Saturday voted 95-18 to give student athletes the right to hire agents and market their names and images, for decades the singular domain of the NCAA and universities with big-time sports programs. The proposal is sponsored by Rep. Kambium Buckner, a Chicago Democrat and former University of Illinois football player. If approved, it would take effect July 1, the same day a similar plan already approved in California becomes effective. Nearly two dozen other states have adopted similar laws to take effect later, or are considering them.