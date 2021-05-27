newsbreak-logo
Candidate profile: Allison Silberberg aims to retake mayor’s seat with focus on smart growth, ethics, environment

Cover picture for the articleIt was not Allison Silberberg’s intention to run for another term as mayor. In fact, in a Jan. 30 email blast and Facebook post, Silberberg publicly stated she would not be entering the race. But then things changed. After Councilor Mo Seifeldein dropped out of the mayoral race because of a Hatch Act conflict and another challenger failed to materialize, Silberberg followed what she called “tsunami of support” and entered the race on March 25.

Related
Alexandria, VAalextimes.com

Our View: Overstepping their authority

Any issue involving public safety and race in the United States is inherently complicated. Racial injustice is clearly still with us, and that reality is rightly a key facet of every decision involving how our cities, neighborhoods and schools should be policed. That said, every significant policy of any kind...
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Alexandria, VAVirginia Connection Newspapers

Opinion: Letter to the Editor: Endorsing for Mayor

We have all been active participants and very engaged observers in the governing of this city. So, it is not hyperbole when we say that Alexandria has never faced the confluence of multiple crises as it has over the past 18 months: Covid-19 testing and vaccine distribution; positive cases and demands on our health care system; economic impact at every level -- both government, business and individual; closed schools; racial equity and inequity; and all of the “normal” contentious issues that arise in an engaged community. It is also not hyperbole to say that the leadership provided by our current mayor during these very challenging times has been exemplary.
pilotonline.com

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia endorses Jennifer McClellan for governor

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC endorsed State Sen. Jennifer McClellan to become the next governor of Virginia in a Monday event at the Virginia Women’s Monument in Richmond. NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC is the political action arm of NARAL, the Virginia chapter of...
Virginia StateWashington Examiner

Virginia Republicans tout diverse ticket ahead of statewide elections

Virginia Republicans feel a jolt of confidence following the nomination of a diverse statewide ticket they hope will get them out of 12-year rut of statewide election losses this November. The GOP in the commonwealth saw its final political hold collapse following the 2019 state legislature elections, when Democrats took...
Virginia Statealexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Among Areas with Highest Median Income in Virginia

According to a recent study by SmartAsset, residents in Alexandria are among the highest earners in Virginia. The analysis was completed as part of the company’s study on the places with the most purchasing power, and cost of living was factored into the calculations. In Virginia, the places with the...
Winchester Star

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Clary told the Republican State Central Committee last Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, the Anchorage Daily News reported. His new position involves lobbying federal and state legislators as part of the Standing For Freedom Center, a network of Christian organizations.
Alexandria, VAalexandrialivingmagazine.com

City Council Approves West Braddock Development

The Alexandria City Council Saturday morning approved the Braddock West development, which earlier this year drew controversy and a lawsuit. The vote allows West Street Acquisitions, LLC to build a 180-unit multifamily building across West Street from the Braddock Road Metro station. It will include 14 affordable units and retail space at street level. City Council member Mo Seifeldein was the only council member who voted against the development.
alextimes.com

Mayoral candidates face off during virtual debate

With less than one month to go until the June 8 Democratic primary, Mayor Justin Wilson and former Mayor Allison Silberberg sparred on Saturday during a virtual debate hosted by the Alexandria Democratic Committee. The debate, which was moderated by Washington Post regional correspondent Robert McCartney, consisted of two-minute opening...
alextimes.com

Candidate profile: Patrick Moran focuses on small business support, education

Alexandria residents might be familiar with Patrick Moran’s last name, but the City Council candidate, entrepreneur and son of former Congressman and Mayor Jim Moran said he is ready to chart a new course for the city and himself. “I see an opportunity and I know and understand that I...
alextimes.com

My View with Kirk McPike: Why I’m running for council

I believe that Alexandria’s future can be brighter than its present. I am running for City Council this year because of this simple belief. However, I also recognize we can only achieve a brighter future if we make the right choices as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and elect leaders who are ready to do the job on day one.
Alexandria, VAalextimes.com

My View with Patrick Moran: Why I’m running for council

I’m running for City Council because I want Alexandria to be a safe, affordable and beautiful community in which to live, work, play and raise a family. We are a caring community that provides high-quality services to rich and poor, young and old alike. We should always be proud of our inclusivity, our diversity, our public school system and our commerce. It is who we are.
Alexandria, VAalextimes.com

My View with Meronne Teklu: Why I’m running for council

My story really starts with my parents and their pursuit of the American Dream. I was born in Alexandria to resilient immigrant parents. They worked multiple jobs to make ends meet, graduated from university and became successful professionals. Together, they started their life in the West End and today, I live in that same community.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
NBC 29 News

Va. Senate Republicans call on Gov. Northam to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Senate Republicans are calling on Gov. Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions. Senate Republicans released the following statements:. Today, we are calling on Governor Northam to lift the remaining state-imposed restrictions imposed by his executive orders related to COVID. Restoring our economy after...
alextimes.com

Tenants and Workers United holds bilingual candidate forum

The 15 candidates running for City Council will gather tonight for a bilingual forum held by Tenants and Workers United and Grassroots Alexandria, according to a news release. The forum, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the TWU parking lot at 3801 Mt. Vernon Ave., aims to amplify the needs of the city’s working-class residents and “ensure community members … have an opportunity to hear from candidates about their platforms,” according to the release.
Alexandria, VAalextimes.com

My View with Mark Shiffer: Why I’m running for council

Hi, my name is Mark Leo Shiffer. I’m running for council because I’d like to put my knowledge and experience to work for you. As a tech executive, I know how to build and manage teams to solve difficult and challenging problems. Any such team should have diverse backgrounds, experiences, viewpoints and skillsets.