Candidate profile: Allison Silberberg aims to retake mayor’s seat with focus on smart growth, ethics, environment
It was not Allison Silberberg’s intention to run for another term as mayor. In fact, in a Jan. 30 email blast and Facebook post, Silberberg publicly stated she would not be entering the race. But then things changed. After Councilor Mo Seifeldein dropped out of the mayoral race because of a Hatch Act conflict and another challenger failed to materialize, Silberberg followed what she called “tsunami of support” and entered the race on March 25.alextimes.com