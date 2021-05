The United States remains light-years behind other developed countries when it comes to weeks of paid maternity leave. In fact, Papua New Guinea, Oman and the U.S. are the only countries on the planet that fail to offer some form of paid maternity leave for new mothers. Family friendly policies are important as they allow parents to effectively balance work and home commitments while they have been shown to provide children with a better start in life. "Maternity leave allows mothers to recover from pregnancy and childbirth and to bond with their children", according to a 2019 UNICEF report that quotes the OECD. It added that "well-paid, protected leave from work helps female employees maintain their earnings and attachment to the labor market, although leave that is too long can have the opposite effect".