MACON, Ga. — The GMC Prep boys soccer team is going to have to shed its former title as the defending state champs. The Bulldogs from now on would rather go by their new moniker — the two-time defending GHSA A-Public state champions. GMC held all the cards Friday night as they avenged two regular season losses to region foe ACE (Academy for Classical Education) Charter, beating the Gryphons 2-0 for the 2021 state championship in overtime. It’s the second state championship in GMC Prep boys soccer history and also the second in a row after the team won it all in 2019. (The 2020 season was not completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) The victory also gave the ‘Dogs a 3-2 edge in the all-time series against ACE.