Publications

On 31 May 2014 we signed a contract to start the Palestine Museum of Natural History/Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (see my speech below in Arabic and English). I was reflecting this morning with colleagues on the achievements in those seven years: dozens of research papers, environmental education and awareness to thousands of visitors and workshop participants, conservation efforts, helping farmers with permaculture, animal rehabilitation, community garden, exhibits, and many more. We successfully implemented over 30 projects (funded by groups ranging from Rotary International to National Geographic to the EU to the British Council and the Royal Society). We (staff, friends, volunteers, and allies) are now working on many other projects including developing our biodiversity center, herbarium, molecular labs and with the Environment Quality Authority and others on the national report for the convention on biological diversity and for the national strategy for biodiversity. We accomplished a lot (see annual report 2020 here) but the future looks even brighter with your continued support as we are becoming a regional and global center for environmental research, education, and conservation.