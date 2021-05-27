Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Publications

council.science
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublished by The Science Academies of the Group of Seven (G7) nations. By Anna Barford, Anthony Mugeere, Rachel Proefke and Barbara Stocking. Published by the British Academy. The resources listed on these page are sourced from ISC Members and Affiliated Bodies. It is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to share your recent publications relevant to the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) and UN Biodiversity Conference (CBD COP15), please get in touch.

council.science
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flickr#Un#Academies#Science Inc#Climate Science#The British Academy#Affiliated Bodies#Latest Publications#Isc Members#Photo#Glasgow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
News Break
United Nations
Related
ScienceEurekAlert

Experiment evaluates the effect of human decisions on climate reconstructions

The first double-blind experiment analysing the role of human decision-making in climate reconstructions has found that it can lead to substantially different results. The experiment, designed and run by researchers from the University of Cambridge, had multiple research groups from around the world use the same raw tree-ring data to reconstruct temperature changes over the past 2,000 years.
Collegesh-net.org

History of Knowledge Seminar

All are invited to join the next meeting of the History of Knowledge Seminar Series @ Utrecht University organized by Lukas M. Verburgt (UU) and Elske de Waal (UU). Christine von Oertzen (MPIWG, Berlin) and Sebastian Felten (University of Vienna) "Bureaucracy as Knowledge" Date: Thursday 10 June 2021. Time: 15:30-17:00...
Scienceoyaop.com

Fully Funded Falling Walls Global Conference in Germany

Fully Funded Falling Walls Global Conference in Germany. The value of breakthrough research has hardly ever been more evident as it is the groundbreaking work of scientists that will allow us to overcome the pandemic. To help make the Falling Walls Conference 2021 the celebration that excellent science deserves, we are asking leading academics and academic institutions, universities, research organisations, companies, private and public research centres, academies, research funders, foundations, and individuals to nominate the latest breakthroughs, outstanding science projects, and bright minds behind them in our 10 categories:
Collegesacademictransfer.com

Assistant Professor Social Data Science (1.0 FTE)

We are seeking an Assistant Professor to strengthen the Social Data Science (SoDa) team at Utrecht University. We are seeking an Assistant Professor to strengthen the Social Data Science (SoDa) team at Utrecht University. As a part of the ODISSEI consortium, the SoDa team aids social scientists at Dutch universities by providing data science, machine learning, and computational social science advice, as well as research engineering software and skills. Being part of the SoDa team means collaborating with sociologists, economists, psychologists, and other social scientists to answer research questions which can only be answered with computational methods.
Museumstikkun.org

Palestine Museum of Natural History

On 31 May 2014 we signed a contract to start the Palestine Museum of Natural History/Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (see my speech below in Arabic and English). I was reflecting this morning with colleagues on the achievements in those seven years: dozens of research papers, environmental education and awareness to thousands of visitors and workshop participants, conservation efforts, helping farmers with permaculture, animal rehabilitation, community garden, exhibits, and many more. We successfully implemented over 30 projects (funded by groups ranging from Rotary International to National Geographic to the EU to the British Council and the Royal Society). We (staff, friends, volunteers, and allies) are now working on many other projects including developing our biodiversity center, herbarium, molecular labs and with the Environment Quality Authority and others on the national report for the convention on biological diversity and for the national strategy for biodiversity. We accomplished a lot (see annual report 2020 here) but the future looks even brighter with your continued support as we are becoming a regional and global center for environmental research, education, and conservation.
SocietyPosted by
The Associated Press

BC-The Conversation for June 1, 10am, ADVISORY

------- TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS:. COMMENTARY A more coordinated effort by scientists, stakeholders and community members will be required to stop the next deadly virus that’s already circulating in our midst. 1198 words. By Maureen Miller, Columbia University. COMMENTARY It’s hard to preserve national parks "unimpaired," as US law directs, when they’re...
Collegesoyaop.com

Fully Funded Scholarship at Bangor University in the UK

Apply for Fully Funded Scholarship at Bangor University in the UK. The deadline for this application is 11th June 2021. Bangor University is a university in Bangor, Wales. It received its Royal Charter in 1885 and was one of the founding institutions of the federal University of Wales. Also, officially known as University College of North Wales, and later University of Wales, Bangor, in 2007 it became Bangor University, independent from the University of Wales.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Eric Sarmiento named Early-Career Research Fellow by Gulf Research Program

SAN MARCOS – Eric Sarmiento, an assistant professor in the Department of Geography at Texas State University, has been named one of seven inaugural recipients of the 2021 Early-Career Research Fellowships by the Gulf Research Program (GRP) of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The fellows were selected...
Worldalethonews.com

Wellcome Trust director Jeremy Farrar and his co-conspirators Peter Horby and Rick Bright

Before Sir Dr. Jeremy Farrar got the plum job of CEO of the wealthiest foundation in the UK and one of the wealthiest in the world, he did research for Oxford University in Vietnam for 18 years. It seems curious how one job led to the other. Will (like Las Vegas) what happened in Vietnam stay in Vietnam? Or will internet sleuths tell us how Farrar was groomed for his current role?
ScienceWorld Economic Forum

How to reimagine our cities as hubs for biodiversity, conservation and climate resilience

Biodiversity – all living organisms, including plants, animals and microorganisms – is essential for human existence. Yet when we think about biodiversity, we rarely picture a city in our minds. Nature has often been associated as purely a feature of rural landscapes, when in fact urban areas are home to a myriad of ecosystems and natural wealth, harbouring rich biodiversity. We are embedded in nature and yet we know very little about it.
ScienceHEXUS.net

Use graphene for 10x HDD capacity say Cambridge scientists

Scientists from the Cambridge Graphene Centre, part of Cambridge University, working with teams from the University of Exeter, India, Switzerland, Singapore, and the US, have published a study about using graphene to boost HDD capacity tenfold. The particular application of graphene in an HDD is targeting carbon-based overcoats (COCs) – layers used to protect platters from mechanical damage and corrosion. Apparently, the COCs occupy a significant part of the space required between the magnetic head and the data platter.
Collegesceoworld.biz

Stanford University Survey: 12 Greek scientists among the top ones globally

A team of professors from Stanford University in the United States has published a list of the top scientists around the world. This list includes – among others- 12 Greek professors of the Athens University of Economics and Business. The rankings were based on the research “Data for Updated science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators” 2020. The scientists were evaluated for their scientific work in 2019. More specifically, the evaluation was based on the impact of their research work and mainly on the reports they received according to the Scopus database in a total of 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields.
SocietyEurekAlert

The Journal of the Bulgarian Geographical Society revamped on ARPHA Platform

The Journal of the Bulgarian Geographical Society, the oldest and most representative academic outlet of the Bulgarian Geographical Society, now boasts an improved publishing infrastructure after moving to the technologically advanced ARPHA Platform and signing with scholarly publisher and technology provider Pensoft. The Journal of the Bulgarian Geographical Society is...
U.K.oyaop.com

Fully funded Newton International Fellowships 2021/2022

Apply for Fully funded Newton International Fellowships 2021/2022. These fellowships are for non-UK scientists who are at an early stage of their research career and wish to conduct research in the UK. Royal Society will no longer run any new grant calls with funding from the Newton Fund, there will...
ChemistryCosmos

Jane Marcet teaches chemistry

Jane Marcet wasn’t a scientist, and yet during her life she exerted tremendous influence over the practice of science around the world. She was the author of what Britain’s Royal Society of Chemistry calls “one of history’s most important chemistry books”, Conversations on Chemistry, which was published anonymously in London in 1806 – Marcet wasn’t named as the writer until the edition published in 1832.
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Dalit rapper in India raises £36,000 to study at Oxford University

A 26-year-old Dalit rap artist’s dream of studying at the UK’s Oxford University was fulfilled after he successfully crowdfunded over £36,000 to pay for his college fee. Sumit Samos Turuk, who hails from Koraput district in the eastern state of Odisha, is a Dalit anti-caste activist and student who had applied for the MSc in Modern South Asian Studies in Oxford’s St Antony’s College in November 2020 and was chosen for the course in January this year. The basic course fee for the one-year programme is £25,900 excluding living expenses. Mr Turuk’s father, who is a teacher at a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

The Delta variant of COVID-19 just got even scarier

With the United States still well short of reaching herd immunity against COVID-19, concern is growing over a new variant of the virus that researchers now believe is between 30 percent and 100 percent more transmissible than the previously most dominant variant. "The best estimate at the moment is this [new] variant may be 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha ['U.K.'] variant," epidemiologist Neil Ferguson told The Guardian.
WildlifePosted by
BGR.com

Thousands of tiny ‘alien’ blobs washed ashore, and the photos are incredible

A trip to the beach is supposed to be a relaxing way to catch some rays and, if you’re lucky, reconnect with nature without too many other obnoxious beachgoers around. One beach in the UK was most certainly not inviting this week as visitors witnessed the sand covered in strange transparent blobs that looked otherworldly in their weirdness. As WalesOnline reports, swimmers in the area noticed a large stretch of the sand was covered in the small blobs and didn’t quite know what to make of them. As photos and eyewitness accounts of the sighting began to circulate on social media,...
Softwareinfluenzaonline.net

PUBLIC ADVISORY

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) is proud to announce E3 2021, which will showcase the video game industry with an all-virtual event for everyone, everywhere. Open to the public from June 12th to the 15th, and available worldwide E3 2021 will offer a multi-day video stream with online and mobile access.