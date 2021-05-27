newsbreak-logo
Winemak'Her in Park Slope offers French cuisine and wine by women winemakers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Park Slope bar and restaurant offers a south of France flair to its location. Just as the state went on pause last year, Alexandra Charpentier got her liquor license for her dream business, Winemak'Her. She says her bar highlights women winemakers and serves French cuisine. Charpentier says she didn't...

IN THIS ARTICLE
