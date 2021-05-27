newsbreak-logo
Religion

Sin separates but love restores (part 2)

By Editorials
Pride Publishing
 4 days ago

God says that the wages of sin are death, but that the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ (Romans 6:23). If you have not received Christ Jesus into your life, do so soon so that you can have eternal life. If you have sin in your life get rid of it. Repent and confess that sin today. Make Jesus the Lord and Saviour of your life.

www.pridepublishinggroup.com
Religionbulawayo24.com

The Church and Prophet Of Today

With so many churches teaching so many different things, how can one identify those who remain faithful to Christ's original teachings? With the world so heavily influenced by Satan and a counterfeit Christianity, how can one find the truth.
ReligionFrederick News-Post

Words of Faith: Yellowfin tuna and forgiveness

From the first time my father took me fishing, I was hooked. Ever since, fishing has been a part of my life. Growing up, most of my family’s vacations were fishing trips, mingled with sightseeing. While in college, I worked for two sport fishing landings. My job was in the...
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Charles Placker: We will rise with Christ

This week, I lost another friend. As I grow older, it seems to be happening at a more rapid pace. I’m learning to look at the death notices almost daily. Even one of my favorite singers, Lloyd Price, died this week. I’ve lost 10 of my old Little Leaguers now — kids I’ve grown very attached to, almost like my own.
Religionhometownsource.com

The only real truth comes from God

Back when I was in high school, I was assigned to do book report on George Orwell’s dystopian novel, “1984.” Dystopian means an imagined or foreseen state or society where there is great suffering and injustice. In his novel, the United States has become Oceania, a totalitarian regime founded as...
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Rev. Roy Delia: Becoming a Child or Son of God

“But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you” (Romans 8:11). Our church recently bid farewell a dear sister in Christ who...
Religionmidfloridanewspapers.com

Christians also have Freedom of Speech

First off, to say an event belongs in church – we, the followers of Jesus Christ, are the church!. I am a taxpayer in the county of Highlands and fully support the National Day of Prayer being held on county-owned property. Matter of fact, I support the Clerk’s statement that everyday should be a day of prayer. How true that is. Now, more than ever, we as Christians need to be strong and make a stand against the evil that is gripping our nation. Being persecuted for our belief is nothing new. But we are no longer willing to hide our faith in hopes of not offending non-believers. Rather, we are to proclaim the good news of Christ’s love for all.
Religionsoutheastiowaunion.com

Being powerless can be a desirable super power

If you could have any superpower, which would you choose?. For example, if you belonged to the Incredible family, would you want the strength of Mr. Incredible, the flexibility of his wife, or the speed of Dash? And don’t forget older sister Violet’s force shield or baby Jack-Jack’s shape shifting!
ReligionCircleville Herald

Values for Living: Celebrating Pentecost

A Baptist Minister, a Lutheran Pastor and a Methodist Minister met for lunch one day. The subject of pigeons in the belfry came up and all three agreed that they were having trouble with that. The Baptist said he had policed the pigeons up in a bag when they were...
ReligionWeatherford Democrat

TISCIONE: Hope and trust

Hope is something we look forward to. Trust is our action and investment in someone or something to bring us to the realization of our hope. Our deepest longing is the thing for which we hope, and we are motivated to follow the one who we believe will give us our heart’s desire.
Fort Payne, ALTimes-Journal

The peace God has left the Church

Last week I was very thankful to attend and be part of the National Day of Prayer event here in our community. Every year, Clara Washington does a fantastic job of organizing and bringing people together to represent all of our community for the purpose of praying together. This is one of the most unifying things our community does each year!
ReligionDaily Advance

Meekness God wants requires strength under control

The third Beatitude of Jesus is recorded for us in Matthew 5:5: “Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.”. None of the Beatitudes are less appealing or more misunderstood than this one. Part of the reason is because the idea of meekness conjures up an image of someone who is spineless and wimpy.
Recipesagupdate.com

Sozo recipe needs faith

It’s easy on the internet to find new recipes for a family meal or to entertain a crowd. We can search for key ingredients and find a plethora of options, including make-ahead meals that allow us to spend time with family or guests. Of course it’s always helpful to have a well-stocked pantry and freezer with needed ingredients on hand.
Kodiak, AKKodiak Daily Mirror

My soul, the ‘me’ I’ve always been

Philippians 3:20-21 (NIV) — “But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, who by the power that enables Him to bring everything under his control, will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like His glorious body.”. May...
ReligionFillmore County Journal

Pastor Devotion – Called into fellowship with Jesus Christ

“I thank my God always concerning you,” St. Paul says to the Corinthian Christians. Why? Because of “the Grace of God which was given you in Christ Jesus” (1 Corinthians 1:4). The Grace of God has come to them through the Word of God, which did not return void, but which accomplished His Purpose. It created for God a people of His own, Holy to Himself.
Religioncatholicforlife.com

CATHOLIC HOMILY FOR THE 7TH SUNDAY OF EASTER YEAR B (3)

CATHOLIC HOMILY FOR THE 7TH SUNDAY OF EASTER YEAR B. HOMILY: READINGS: Acts 1:15–17, 20–26 / 1 John 4:11–16/ John 17:11–19 Beloved, Our Lord Jesus Christ did not bequeath to us any material inheritance (e.g. land, house, car), for it could be stolen, misused, destroyed or litigated. Rather, He bequeathed eternal life, an everlasting happy life in heaven, as our inheritance! Thus, in His priestly prayer at the Last Supper, He recalled His mission ‘to bring eternal life to all you [Father] have entrusted to Him’ (John 17:2). He, then, assured us of eternal life by praying to the Father to grant it to us (cf. John 17:24). Hence, the theme, ‘Eternal Life Assurance’. REGISTRATION Jesus, at the Last Supper, after eating with his disciples, washing their feet and giving them his farewell message, prayed what we call his ‘priestly prayer.’ In this prayer, he prayed for: (a) his glorification through the cross, (b) his disciples, and (c) all of us who would later come to believe in the good news through the preaching of his disciples. For what did he pray for us? He prayed to the Father to grant eternal life to the disciples and all of us who would believe in him, so that we would be with him happily forever in heaven (John 17:24). Thus, even before his death and even when we were yet to be born, Jesus registered us on the Eternal Life Assurance Policy (ELAP).
ReligionMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Above the Sun: Immersion and forgiveness are connected

Since 2007, when I started writing this column, I have tried to stay true to what the Bible teaches on any topic. I figure that’s what the world needs, more truth, less opinion. In regards to today’s title, “Immersion and forgiveness are connected,” I knew I better be able to...
ReligionAthens Daily Review

Religion: Billy Graham

Q: I have to write a paper on an historical event that affected the whole world that brought about social reform. Most classmates are writing about COVID-19. There must be an event that is happier than that. - H.E. A: The first coming of Jesus Christ is the greatest event...
Religiondougwils.com

Kingly Obedience/Ascension 2021

The progress of the gospel throughout the world is certainly going to have the eventual effect of making your neighborhood a lot nicer, but that should not be considered as the extent of it. We look forward to the time when every son of Israel is at peace under his own fig tree, but there are also larger geopolitical issues involved. And those issues are directly related to what we are celebrating on this Ascension Sunday.