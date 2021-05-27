Sin separates but love restores (part 2)

CATHOLIC HOMILY FOR THE 7TH SUNDAY OF EASTER YEAR B. HOMILY: READINGS: Acts 1:15–17, 20–26 / 1 John 4:11–16/ John 17:11–19 Beloved, Our Lord Jesus Christ did not bequeath to us any material inheritance (e.g. land, house, car), for it could be stolen, misused, destroyed or litigated. Rather, He bequeathed eternal life, an everlasting happy life in heaven, as our inheritance! Thus, in His priestly prayer at the Last Supper, He recalled His mission ‘to bring eternal life to all you [Father] have entrusted to Him’ (John 17:2). He, then, assured us of eternal life by praying to the Father to grant it to us (cf. John 17:24). Hence, the theme, ‘Eternal Life Assurance’. REGISTRATION Jesus, at the Last Supper, after eating with his disciples, washing their feet and giving them his farewell message, prayed what we call his ‘priestly prayer.’ In this prayer, he prayed for: (a) his glorification through the cross, (b) his disciples, and (c) all of us who would later come to believe in the good news through the preaching of his disciples. For what did he pray for us? He prayed to the Father to grant eternal life to the disciples and all of us who would believe in him, so that we would be with him happily forever in heaven (John 17:24). Thus, even before his death and even when we were yet to be born, Jesus registered us on the Eternal Life Assurance Policy (ELAP).