Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Summer travel forecast calls for longer waits, fewer choices

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of coronavirus lockdowns, the start of summer beckons with vacation plans made possible by relaxed COVID-19 restrictions. But a severe worker shortage brings a warning for travelers: Expect delays and pack a little patience. Lifeguards and hotel housekeepers are in short supply. So are rental cars. And don’t count on having a fruity cocktail at the hotel Tiki bar. The labor shortage is hitting the nation’s tourist destinations just as they try to rebound from a year lost to the pandemic. It threatens to derail the travel industry’s recovery even as many Americans are itching to get away again at last.

beavercountyradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Vacation#Travel Destinations#Travelers#Tourist Destinations#Rental Cars#Americans#Vacation Plans#Short Supply#Coronavirus Lockdowns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Travelminnetonkabreezes.com

Summer Travel Plans

This has been a school year like none other, and it’s hard to believe that the semester is ending in a few weeks. Classes and exams will be winding down, and students are eagerly looking ahead to their summer plans. Traveling is a popular plan for many, especially since vaccinated families now have more opportunities and flexibility than last year. Let’s take a look at some students’ travel plans and how they are planning to stay safe this summer.
Hershey, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Summer vacation trends | Travel Smart

HERSHEY, Pa. — With the increase of vaccine availability, many are ready to get back on the road—literally. Study after study shows that people are ready to travel again, so FOX43's Trenice Bishop looked into what sorts of things Americans are planning for summer. Namely, the fact that 3 in 5 people are planning a road trip in the next six months.
TravelSFGate

As air travel rebounds, TSA warns of longer waits at start of busy summer season

U.S. air travel rebounded Sunday to the highest level of the pandemic era as the Transportation Security Administration continues to bolster staffing for the busy summer travel season set to kick off this weekend, federal aviation security officials said Tuesday. The 1.8 million passengers screened at TSA checkpoints Sunday was...
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Airlines Prepare for Resurgence of Summer Travel

Almost everywhere you look in North Texas, there are signs that summer is near. With Memorial Day less than a week away, some feel a greater sense of appreciation for what this holiday might look like compared to last year. More than 37-million people are expected to travel this weekend....
LifestyleWSET

TSA warns of longer wait times at airports due to more travelers, shortage of employees

WASHINGTON (7News) — As air travel skyrockets, so does the possibility of long wait times to get through security. Local airports are seeing massive jumps in air travelers compared to last spring, and at a press conference at Reagan National Tuesday the acting leader of the Transportation Security Administration warned of increasing wait times at airports as the summer travel season begins.
Trafficnewsradiokkob.com

Anticipate Increased Traffic, Longer Delays as Holiday Travel Expected to Increase

Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) –AAA Travel is forecasting a substantial increase in the number of Mountain Region residents planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend. As a reminder, AAA New Mexico advises drivers to expect possible increased delays on their commute and to plan their route. From May 27 through May 31, nearly three million people across the Mountain Region are projected to travel 50 miles or more from home, a 62 percent increase from last year. Of the three million people traveling, approximately 2.8 million, or 93 percent, are choosing to take a road trip during the 5-day holiday period.
Petstheleadernews.com

Considering traveling this summer with your pets?

We are so excited to travel this summer and have a couple of pet friendly AirBnbs booked. We are thinking about taking our dog and cat along with us. What do we need to consider before making the decision to bring them along?. Tempted to Travel in Timbergrove. Dear Tempted...
TravelInside Nova

InFive: Summer travel surge expected

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. More than 70% of D.C. residents and more than 60% of Maryland and Virginia residents say they’re planning to take a trip this summer, according to a new AAA survey. 4. Civil rights history. It was delayed a year due...
TravelPosted by
pymnts

Travel Numbers Surge, Leading To Long Airport Wait Times

As vaccination rates climb and restrictions fall, people are making reservations with a look toward travel, but they are now facing long lines at the airport, according to AP News on Friday (May 28). Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of U.S. Homeland Security, said that people who are heading out for Memorial...
Traveltravelzoo.com

$599 – Prague 4-Star Vacation w/Air + 2022 Dates

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Buy this deal now and, if you need to change your booking, you can do so without fees. Or, receive a credit for a future trip with the same company. Learn more. Charming town squares, fairytale-like castles and ornate cathedrals have us dreaming about...
Travelthemountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Tip: Need Help Planning a Trip? How to Find a Good Travel Agent

Consumers spend billions of dollars each year traveling. With the convenience of the internet, sometimes it’s difficult to find a trustworthy third party travel service. Sometimes well-recognized names are spoofed, or scammers trick users into thinking they’re dealing with the hotel or airline directly. Recognizing a good travel agent:. Takes...
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Topic - Summer Travel

WTTC’s latest economic modeling found that $105 billion in the U.S.’s Travel & Tourism sector contribution to the national economy is at stake should travel not resume. continue reading →. April, 1 2021. Last Easter marked the month that many European destinations entered their first national lockdown to mitigate the...
TravelOCRegister

11 things to consider for your post-pandemic travel plans

As the number of Californians getting fully vaccinated grows, and COVID-19 positivity rates continue to decline, it’s only natural that we’re all champing at the bit to travel. Where we can safely go and how we get there remain moving targets. So, we’ve put together key points to consider before you hit the road, take flight or sail away.
Lifestylepakistanchristian.tv

Travelers report great interest. However, the terms of holidays are constantly changing

Tourism cut off from Coronavir is slowly waking up. This is aided by the gradual vaccination of people, as well as partial agreements between countries on the travel conditions they will require for tourists. Despite the fact that summer holidays are taking off slowly, travel agencies are reporting great interest. In addition to travel, it is also promoting Prague Airport, which will double the destination offering to seventy destinations in June.
theexpedition.com

How to Plan a Great Multigen Reunion Vacation

This year, some family vacations are doing double duty. The pandemic put the brakes on travel and kept many families separated for months. Now, with vaccine rates increasing and the world reopening, plenty of people are considering combining reunion with vacation. Instead of gathering in Grandma’s backyard (no knock on...
Travelrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Retirement travel tips that won’t break the bank

Retirement ushers in a new stage in life, one in which adults have ample free time to pursue their interests and hobbies. When eight or more hours per day are no longer allocated for work, those hours can be devoted to other pursuits. Retirees have the time to travel, and such exploration need not break the bank.
TravelWALA-TV FOX10

Summer travel appears on the rebound

It appears the summer travel season is back. That's according to Tripadvisor CEO Stephen Kaufer. He says he's seen a return to pre-pandemic demand for travel. And the summer will be a busy season for getting out and away. Kaufer says half of Americans want to travel domestically, and a...