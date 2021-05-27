Biz Beat: June 2021
Dank Street opened its official space at 1808 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, sharing a kitchen with KJ Catering. This new eatery is “farm-to-street” food, all 100% vegan and gluten-free. The menu includes tacos, appetizers and more, using local ingredients. As Dank Street says, “We pride ourselves on a rotating weekly menu that’s inspired by seasonal harvests. Street Food to us means real food. What the locals eat. Food that makes you lick your fingers. No reservations or limitations.”revuewm.com