Biz Beat: June 2021

Brooklyn-based design and manufacturing company Roll & Hill, best known for their lighting, is now establishing its roots in the furniture space with its first ever collection of wooden furniture. The new segue is made possible through Roll & Hill’s 2020 acquisition of Alexis Manufacturing Company, a 75-year-old American company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan that is known for its production of complex wood components and wood seating. By combining their design sensibility with Alexis’s heritage history and expert capabilities, Roll & Hill has produced a timeless, high-quality collection of furniture that no doubt will become as well-received as its line of lighting.