newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Biz Beat: June 2021

By Josh Veal
revuewm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDank Street opened its official space at 1808 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, sharing a kitchen with KJ Catering. This new eatery is “farm-to-street” food, all 100% vegan and gluten-free. The menu includes tacos, appetizers and more, using local ingredients. As Dank Street says, “We pride ourselves on a rotating weekly menu that’s inspired by seasonal harvests. Street Food to us means real food. What the locals eat. Food that makes you lick your fingers. No reservations or limitations.”

revuewm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
Grand Rapids, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Vegan#Sugar#Food Drink#Breakfast Sandwiches#Kj Catering#Street Food#Tex Mex#Nantucket Baking Co#Ne#French#Palet Breton#Pomander#Tuites Irish Pub#Lebanese#Tacos#Green Chicken Chorizo#Ionia Ave#Delicious Cider#Kitchen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Mitten Brewing Pouring Beers For Mental Health

A new creation of Beer City USA is now available that's not only delicious, but it helps support a great cause, mental health. Mitten Brewing Co. company announced that as of today, "Things We Don't Say IPA" will be available on tap at Mitten Brewing. The Mitten Brewing Co. and...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

City of GR introduces park photo challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The City of Grand Rapids is asking for public input through social media to help shape the future of the city park system. The PhotoVision challenge is aimed at capturing the stories and experiences of residents at Grand Rapids parks. To participate in the challenge, residents...
Grand Rapids, MIFox17

We're Open: Spoke Cycle and Strength

As more and more people can gather together safely, many people are itching to get back on, or start-up, an exercise program to get back in shape. One place where the fitness journey has always focused on community and health is SPOKE Cycling in Breton Village. SPOKE's mission is to...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids Looking For Your Input On Parks

Grand Rapids is looking for your input on the city's parks. With the help of a social media challenge, the city wants you to help shape its future. The PhotoVision challenge is directed at capturing stories and experiences in the Grand Rapids parks. David Marquardt, the city’s parks and recreation director told Fox 17,
Muskegon, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Exclusive Brands opens dispensary in Muskegon

Ann Arbor-based Exclusive Brands held a grand opening of its new Muskegon provisioning center on Saturday. The new retail location, at 4515 E. Apple Ave., is an addition to Exclusive’s flagship Ann Arbor retail shop, which was named as Michigan’s first licensed recreational dispensary — as well as the company’s Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids locations.
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Grand Rapids, MIDesign Milk

Roll & Hill Launches 1st Furniture Series Manufactured by 75-Year-Old Company

Brooklyn-based design and manufacturing company Roll & Hill, best known for their lighting, is now establishing its roots in the furniture space with its first ever collection of wooden furniture. The new segue is made possible through Roll & Hill’s 2020 acquisition of Alexis Manufacturing Company, a 75-year-old American company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan that is known for its production of complex wood components and wood seating. By combining their design sensibility with Alexis’s heritage history and expert capabilities, Roll & Hill has produced a timeless, high-quality collection of furniture that no doubt will become as well-received as its line of lighting.
Michigan StateGrand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan marketing agencies merge

Holland-based creative agency Next Creative Co. merged with Grand Rapids-based AUXILIARY to operate under the Next Creative Co. name. Next Creative Co. was originally founded in 2017 by Rich Evenhouse and Tim Hackney and has grown to employ 18 team members post-merger. Evenhouse and Hackney have a combined 45 years...