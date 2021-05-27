Cancel
Public Health

CVS Offering Prizes For COVID-19 Vaccinations

By jtb100
B100
B100
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2021 is a weird year, and it just got a bit weirder. CVS Health is reportedly offering a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl, and a Bermuda vacation. For those who don't want to travel, they are also offering cash prizes. It looks like more places are...

B100

B100

Davenport, IA
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa.

Healthtathasta.com

CVS Announces Vaccine Sweepstakes With Cash Prizes And More

The chain of pharmacy stores, CVS, announced a new sweepstakes initiative on Thursday to promote vaccination against COVID-19 among the population. The company acknowledged vaccine hesitancy among some members of the community in a statement, saying, “According to the most recent CDC household pulse survey COVID-19 vaccination tracker, 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant about receiving a vaccine.”CVS announced “that beginning June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of over a thousand fun and exciting prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.”
Public HealthWCNC

A COVID-19 shot at CVS could mean a shot at prizes. Here's what you could win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you haven't gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, CVS is hoping to sweeten the deal with a chance at one of 1,000 prizes. Starting June 1, eligible customers age 18 or older who have been vaccinated at CVS Health already or who register to get a shot can choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. This puts the customer in the running for a bevy of prizes, such as high-dollar gift cards, vacation packages, product packages, and more.
Cook County, ILChicago Tribune

Want a trip to Bermuda? CVS becomes latest to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations by offering rewards

CVS Health is trying to encourage more people to get COVID-19 vaccines by offering prizes including tropical vacations, a Super Bowl trip and cash. CVS, which is offering COVID-19 vaccines at 368 stores in Illinois, announced Thursday that starting June 1, people who get vaccinated by the chain can enter its #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. Thousands of prizes will be awarded through weekly drawings for six weeks.
Public HealthWSAW

CVS holding sweepstakes for people who get COVID-19 vaccine

(WBAY) - CVS Health is holding a sweepstakes for people who get the COVID-19 vaccine. The pharmacy chain calls it the #OneStepCloser Sweepstakes. CLICK HERE for rules and information on how to enter. Starting June 1, customers who received a shot at CVS or register to receive their shot at...
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

Madison Regional Health now offering J&J vaccine

The Madison Regional Health System will start offering a free, one-dose regimen of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine today through Wednesday, June 23rd. This is available for all individuals ages 18 and older. Due to a limited supply of the vaccine, people should call Madison Regional Health to schedule a vaccination appointment.
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

New data from CDC on effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Researchers in the United States have conducted a study demonstrating the real-world effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines at preventing infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Importantly, Mark Thompson from the CDC COVID-19 Response Team and colleagues also showed that the vaccines...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer Vaccine Has Been Linked to This New Side Effect, Study Says

Since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. began in December, health officials and researchers have gone to great lengths to ensure the safety of the doses that were being administered. So far, the high efficacy rate and incredibly low incidence of serious reactions to the shots have finally helped bring case numbers into a nationally sustained fall. But a new study has linked myocarditis with the Pfizer COVID vaccine as a new side effect in a small number of cases.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
oregontoday.net

Vaccinations in Oregon, June 7

Friday, OHA reported that 25,237 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 9,587 doses were administered on June 3 and 15,650 were administered prior to June 3. The seven-day running average is now 17,551 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 2,246,996 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,625,362 first and second doses of Moderna and 147,285 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,893,574 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,265,143 people who have had at least one dose. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 2,830,725 doses of Pfizer, 2,160,320 doses of Moderna and 298,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.