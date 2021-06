ADA, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re in the Lima area this weekend and looking to get your 12-17-year-old vaccinated, Ohio Northern University is holding a clinic just for you. The school will be hosting a vaccine clinic specifically for children in that age group on Saturday, May 15, from 10 AM - 2 PM at the ONU Healthwise Pharmacy on Lincoln Ave. It is open to children from Hardin County and surrounding counties as well.