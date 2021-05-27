High Risk Sex Offender Notification: 2113 9th Ave. S. #4

The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a registered sex offender, Steven Daniel Gibson, registered his address at 2113 9 Ave S #4 in Fargo, ND. Gibson has been assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Risk Assessment Committee. The following information describes Gibson and his offenses:

Steven Daniel Gibson

50 years old, 6’4”, 240 lbs., brown eyes, black hair

2113 9 Ave S #4

Fargo, North Dakota 58103

Offense Background:

Gibson was convicted on May 4, 2016 in Burleigh County District Court ND for Child Neglect and Solicitation of Gross Sexual Imposition. The victim was known to him. He is a lifetime registrant.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Why was the sex offender allowed to move into my neighborhood? Answer: The Fargo Police Department cannot dictate where a sex offender chooses to live. The offender is required to register with us and notify us of any changes in address or employment. Is this person dangerous? Answer: The Fargo Police Department checks on each offender several times each year to ensure they are compliant with their requirements to register. The attention of the community notification process and the frequent visits by the police department seem to act as a deterrent to criminal behavior. The state has assessed this offender as having a high-risk for offending again. As a result, we believe it is important for neighbors to have accurate information about the offender. What should I do if I see suspicious behavior? Answer: If you see any suspicious behavior you should notify the police department immediately. Don’t take action yourself. The Fargo Police Department relies on alert and aware citizens to provide valuable information in many instances and appreciates your involvement. Who should I contact if I have questions?

Answer: If you have questions or concerns, you can contact the police department and speak to your beat Sergeant at 701.241.1437 or 701.235.4493.

At every community meeting we caution the public about harassment or, other criminal behavior directed at the offender. This can result in criminal action against those responsible and endanger the sex offender registration law. Sex offender registration laws are under constant scrutiny and legal action. Law enforcement agencies make good use of the information provided by registration and does not want to see the law struck down.

Information on high-risk and lifetime offenders is also available on the North Dakota Attorney General’s website and the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website. These website have the answers to many frequently asked questions.