Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

High Risk Sex Offender Notification: 2113 9th Ave. S. #4

Posted by 
Fargo, North Dakota
Fargo, North Dakota
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCuxT_0aDaR5Ev00

The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a registered sex offender, Steven Daniel Gibson, registered his address at 2113 9 Ave S #4 in Fargo, ND. Gibson has been assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Risk Assessment Committee. The following information describes Gibson and his offenses:

Steven Daniel Gibson

50 years old, 6’4”, 240 lbs., brown eyes, black hair

2113 9 Ave S #4

Fargo, North Dakota 58103

Offense Background:

Gibson was convicted on May 4, 2016 in Burleigh County District Court ND for Child Neglect and Solicitation of Gross Sexual Imposition. The victim was known to him. He is a lifetime registrant.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  1. Why was the sex offender allowed to move into my neighborhood?
  2. Answer: The Fargo Police Department cannot dictate where a sex offender chooses to live. The offender is required to register with us and notify us of any changes in address or employment.
  3. Is this person dangerous?
  4. Answer: The Fargo Police Department checks on each offender several times each year to ensure they are compliant with their requirements to register. The attention of the community notification process and the frequent visits by the police department seem to act as a deterrent to criminal behavior. The state has assessed this offender as having a high-risk for offending again. As a result, we believe it is important for neighbors to have accurate information about the offender.
  5. What should I do if I see suspicious behavior?
  6. Answer: If you see any suspicious behavior you should notify the police department immediately. Don’t take action yourself. The Fargo Police Department relies on alert and aware citizens to provide valuable information in many instances and appreciates your involvement.
  7. Who should I contact if I have questions?
  1. Answer: If you have questions or concerns, you can contact the police department and speak to your beat Sergeant at 701.241.1437 or 701.235.4493.

At every community meeting we caution the public about harassment or, other criminal behavior directed at the offender. This can result in criminal action against those responsible and endanger the sex offender registration law. Sex offender registration laws are under constant scrutiny and legal action. Law enforcement agencies make good use of the information provided by registration and does not want to see the law struck down.

Information on high-risk and lifetime offenders is also available on the North Dakota Attorney General’s website and the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website. These website have the answers to many frequently asked questions.

Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota

12
Followers
218
Post
191
Views
ABOUT

Fargo is a city in and the county seat of Cass County, North Dakota, United States. Being the most populous city in the state, it accounts for nearly 17% of the state population.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offender#County Court#Criminal Court#District Court#County Police#Criminal Law#2113 9 Ave S#Nd#Registration Laws#Criminal Behavior#Criminal Action#Gross Sexual Imposition#Suspicious Behavior#Solicitation#Law Enforcement Agencies#Legal Action#Accurate Information#Community#Valuable Information#Aware Citizens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Fargo, NDPosted by
Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo Police Seeing Alarming Rise in Overdoses

The Fargo Police Department is seeking the communities help in reducing the occurrence of overdoses by seeking help for addiction, and reporting illegal drug activity in their neighborhood. As of May 31, 2021, the Fargo Police Department has responded to 67 reports of overdoses this year, 13 of which were...
Public SafetyPosted by
Fargo, North Dakota

Juveniles on Bikes Issues

This past weekend, on Sunday May 30th, an officer on patrol in downtown saw two juveniles impede traffic and do wheelies in the area of 2nd Ave. N. and Broadway. The officer initiated his lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop, and the juveniles fled on their bikes. The officer was able to locate and detain the males after a short foot pursuit. Both males, 15 and 16 years old, both of Fargo, were arrested for refusal to halt and cited for riding their bicycles on sidewalk where prohibited (08-1418C). Their bicycles were impounded.
Fargo, NDPosted by
Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo Police 2020 Awards Ceremony

The Fargo Police Department held an award ceremony on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 7 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers, 225 4 St. N. to honor recipients of 2020 Awards. Awards included Citizen Citations for Distinguished Service, Service Awards, Chief's Medals, Combat Cross, and Employees of the Year.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo Police Investigating May 23 Fatal Shooting

Update (5/24/21 4:45 p.m.) Fargo Police investigators are still actively working the homicide that occurred yesterday, Sunday, May 23 in the parking lot of the Africa Restaurant and Nightclub. They have been, and continue to conduct interviews, review video, and conduct other investigative means to identify anyone involved in this incident. The victim has been identified as Dominque Dewayne McNair, 28 years old, with no permanent address. Mr. McNair was an employee of the Africa Restaurant and Nightclub.
Fargo, NDINFORUM

UPDATE: Man dies of apparent suicide at Fargo federal courthouse

FARGO — Police and law enforcement are at the federal courthouse in downtown Fargo after a man cut his own throat in a courtroom, a witness told WDAY News. The 911 call was made around 2 p.m. The witness told WDAY News the man cut his own throat after getting "bad news" from a judge.
Newfolden, MNKNOX News Radio

Newfolden man bites ND trooper, faces multiple charges

A Newfolden (MN) man faces multiple charges — including DUI — after kicking two North Dakota state troopers… biting another… and later escaping custody before being recaptured. The North Dakota State Patrol says, around 8:30 this (Mon) morning, a trooper tried to stop a southbound SUV that was going 95...
Fargo, NDPosted by
PennLive.com

Man kills himself in federal courtroom following jury verdict

FARGO, N.D. — Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died. North Dakota U.S. Marshal Dallas Carlson said the incident happened after a jury returned a partial guilty verdict against the man, who had faced terrorizing-related charges. Carlson said the man had a sharp instrument that might have been made of plastic.
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Incident at Downtown Fargo Courthouse Draws Emergency Personnel

(Fargo, ND) -- A reported struggle and injury reported in Downtown Fargo Monday afternoon. The Fargo Fire Department and F-M Ambulance responded to the Federal Courthouse off 1st Avenue North after reports surfaced of a person with a sharp object possibly injuring themselves. Law enforcement did reportedly arrive on scene and bring the person into custody.
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Emergency crews respond to incident at Federal Courthouse in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department and F-M Ambulance responded to the Federal Courthouse in downtown Fargo, after an incident there Monday afternoon. Valley News Live is on scene at 655 1st Avenue North. A witness tells us a man apparently injured himself with an object that could have been a pen or plastic shank. The witness says U.S. Marshals had to wrestle the person to the floor.
Fargo, NDkfgo.com

Man dies after slashing his throat in Fargo courtroom

FARGO (KFGO) – A man took his own life in a courtroom at the Federal courthouse in downtown Fargo Monday afternoon. US Marshal Dallas Carlson says it took place after a jury convicted the man on multiple terrorizing-related charges. Carlson says the man had a sharp instrument and cut his own throat. He says the instrument may have been plastic.
Fargo, NDfroggyweb.com

Women charged with aggravated assault in Fargo stabbings

FARGO – A woman accused of stabbing three people in downtown Fargo is facing three felony counts. Thirty-year-old Ashley Larson is charged in East Central District Court with three counts of aggravated assault. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 16. Larson was arrested Thursday after a 4-hour standoff with police while she was barricaded inside a vehicle belonging to one of the victims. She was medically cleared at a hospital and taken to the Cass County Jail.
Bemidji, MNvalleynewslive.com

Bemidji Police needs help searching for missing teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police department needs help locating 15-year-old Justyce Quaderer. Justyce was last seen on the 1900 block of Delton Avenue NW at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities say she left voluntarily and there are no signs of foul play. Justyce was believed to...
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

31 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 31 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Saturday. No new deaths have been reported. 1,504 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is 4.26%. There...
Mccook County, SDdrgnews.com

North Dakota woman identified as person killed in McCook County, SD, crash

A Cando, N.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash west of Canistota. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2013 Ford Taurus was westbound on 261st Street and did not stop for a posted stop sign. It collided in the intersection with a 2005 Chevy Suburban that was southbound on U.S. Highway 81.
Fargo, NDGrand Forks Herald

Woman accused of Fargo stabbing spree has history of knife attacks

Ashley Ivy Larson, 30, of Fargo was slated to appear Friday, May 14, in Cass County District Court on three felony charges of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. She is accused of stabbing John Townsend, Sandra Miles and Sabra Low. Court documents revealed some new details about Thursday's attacks....
Minnesota Statevalleynewslive.com

882 new COVID-19 Cases, new deaths reported in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 882 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. 3 new deaths have been reported since Friday and the death toll in the state is now at 7,286. You can see a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also view the latest vaccine data by clicking here.
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman Facing Three Charges of Aggravated Assault in Downtown Fargo Triple Stabbing

(Fargo, ND) -- We now have learned more about the incident that led to an hours long standoff in Downtown Fargo Thursday afternoon. Acording to the Fargo Police Department, shorty before 1 p.m, Ashley Larson allegedly stabbed a male victim at a residence prior to police being called to a disturbance at Mexican Village. Larson and the victim knew each other but their exact relationship is unknown at this time.