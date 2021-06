It’s one thing to admit we’re suffering. However, it’s entirely another to ask for help. Former Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams encourages fans to seek help when dealing mental illness. Like so many celebrities, the singer has suffered from depression since her early teens. After receiving the help she needed, she’s making it her life’s work to assist others searching for guidance and help. Even as the month of Mental Illness Awareness comes to a close, it’s not too late to talk to someone.