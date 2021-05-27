20 Solid Superhero TV Series & Movies That Aren’t From Marvel Or DC Comics

Between DC and Marvel, there are a lot of characters that fans feel could be presented in a way that would benefit their story arc by giving them a series or a standalone movie to better explain them. Some characters might need to tack on other heroes or villains in their solo bout simply to give a better idea of what’s going on and why they’re so important, but the idea of bringing someone like Brainiac to the forefront and showing why he’s such a great villain should be considered. With a vast intellect and the ability to make other villains like General Zod think twice before messing with him, this particular villain is someone that might be interesting to take a look at in terms of an origin story to see just how he became the being that a lot of the DC universe knows to fear. When even Zod won’t willingly go up against a character it’s fair to say that the individual is something of an issue, but again, people might want to know, outside of the comics, how he came to be such a huge threat. This would no doubt make for a great series since explaining it all in a movie doesn’t feel like it would be entirely possible. Drumming up interest for this idea though might be an issue since it would need a hero to balance things out, or at least one or two since Brainiac has been around the DC universe for quite a while according to his bio. Explaining who he was, to begin with, and how he came to be would be kind of interesting, to say the least since it might shed a bit of light on the character that people might not have thought about. But if a series was made of this character it would definitely need to surpass anything that’s already been done.