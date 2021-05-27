Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

20 Solid Superhero TV Series & Movies That Aren’t From Marvel Or DC Comics

By A'bidah Zaid
geekculture.co
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperhero movies and TV series have, for better or worse, become a thriving genre, as whole universes have unfolded on screen, with prequels, sequels, and spin-offs coming from every corner. Needless to say, it’s a good time to be a fan as they have seen massive story arcs played out on the big screen, not only once but across multiple films and TV series over the course of several years.

geekculture.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shyamalan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Dc Comics#New Marvel Superhero#Superhero Movies#Marvel Tv#Wandavision#The Winter Soldier#Legacy#Spanish#Green Lantern#Project Power#Superzero Hancock#The World#Google#Nazis#Fbi#Jupiter#Golden Army#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Netflix
Related
PetsA.V. Club

DC superhero pets movie is still on, now with Dwayne Johnson playing a dog

In the alternate universe where COVID didn’t happen, or maybe where certain world leaders actually gave a shit about mitigating the disaster that they absolutely saw coming, we would’ve all been forced to make a tough decision this weekend: Do we go to the theater (a totally normal thing that is not particularly dangerous or stressful in any way) to see John Wick: Chapter 4 or DC’s League Of Super-Pets?
BatmanComicBook

DC Comics Reveals Titles for Free Comic Book Day 2021

DC Comics has revealed its offerings for Free Comic Book Day 2021. DC will publish four free comics aimed at different age demographics for participating comic book stores to give away during this year's later than usual Free Comic Book Day event. For adults, DC is offering two books. The 32-page Batman FCBD Special Edition offers readers their first taste of the "Fear State" event and introduces Jace Fox as the Dark Knight of the upcoming I Am Batman series. Suicide Squad FBCD Special Edition, also 32-pages, will focus on King Shark and lead into the upcoming Suicide Squad: Get Joker storyline that will run in a new Suicide Squad limited series.
Businessonsmash.com

Disney Looking to Acquire DC Comics & Join Marvel

WarnerDiscovery is being sold soon. . . Disney buying DC Comics 2021. Last week, reports surfaced that Warner Bros., DC Comics and DC Brand are officially being sold. CNBC first reported that the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, is the trojan horse to have the deal completed. The new company,...
Entertainmentepicstream.com

Is DC or Marvel Older?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Arguably the best comics in existence to have sired various franchises of film, series, and animated shows, DC and Marvel really made their mark in history, to say the least. Both are almost in existence for a century and it continues to give quality content which surely piques the interest of people on heroes and villains, but which is older, is it DC or Marvel?
Movieswrestlinginc.com

The Rock Lands Another DC Comics Movie Role

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has landed another DC Comics role. Deadline reports that Rock is set to voice Krypto the Super-Dog in the upcoming animated feature from Warner Bros. – The DC League of Super-Pets. Rock’s Seven Bucks production company will produce the animated movie, which will...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE FLASH: 8 Huge Rumors You Need To Know About The DC Comics Movie - SPOILERS

The Flash is set to be released in theaters on November 4, 2022, and that means Marvel Studios will beat Warner Bros. to the punch when it comes to exploring the Multiverse (thanks to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). They look set to be two very different movies, though, and both have vastly different worlds they'll explore thanks to their respective, reality-hopping lead heroes.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Why Brainiac Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series

Between DC and Marvel, there are a lot of characters that fans feel could be presented in a way that would benefit their story arc by giving them a series or a standalone movie to better explain them. Some characters might need to tack on other heroes or villains in their solo bout simply to give a better idea of what’s going on and why they’re so important, but the idea of bringing someone like Brainiac to the forefront and showing why he’s such a great villain should be considered. With a vast intellect and the ability to make other villains like General Zod think twice before messing with him, this particular villain is someone that might be interesting to take a look at in terms of an origin story to see just how he became the being that a lot of the DC universe knows to fear. When even Zod won’t willingly go up against a character it’s fair to say that the individual is something of an issue, but again, people might want to know, outside of the comics, how he came to be such a huge threat. This would no doubt make for a great series since explaining it all in a movie doesn’t feel like it would be entirely possible. Drumming up interest for this idea though might be an issue since it would need a hero to balance things out, or at least one or two since Brainiac has been around the DC universe for quite a while according to his bio. Explaining who he was, to begin with, and how he came to be would be kind of interesting, to say the least since it might shed a bit of light on the character that people might not have thought about. But if a series was made of this character it would definitely need to surpass anything that’s already been done.
TV SeriesBGR

Netflix just canceled this $200 million series after one season

In early April, we talked about how the upcoming comic book series Jupiter’s Legacy could be the start of Netflix’s own superhero cinematic universe. The first season of the show debuted May 7th, and less than a month later, Netflix is pulling the plug. Jupiter’s Legacy is based on a...
MoviesCollider

First Poster for Marvel's 'Eternals' Teases a Very Different Kind of Superhero Movie

Marvel Studios surprise-dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated new filmEternalsthis morning, but they also released the first poster for the comics adaptation. The long-in-the-works feature was directed by Oscar-winningNomadlandfilmmakerChloe Zhao, and introduces a brand new kind of superhero team to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The story spans thousands of years as it chronicles the exploits of a group of immortal beings who, throughout time, have helped guide humans towards progress. They are forced to unite and interfer when mankind's oldest enemy, The Deviants, appears.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is Getting a 4K Ultra HD Remaster

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is Getting a 4K Ultra HD Remaster. In honor of its (belated) 10th anniversary, Universal is bringing Scott Pilgrim’s video game-inspired fight scenes to glorious 4K. Via Collider, the studio is releasing an ultra high-definition version of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World on Blu-ray this summer. Check out the announcement below.