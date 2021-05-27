Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Remakes Get Official Release Dates

We won't have to wait too long to revisit Pokemon's Sinnoh region. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release November 19 for Nintendo Switch. The Gen 4 remakes were initially revealed during Pokemon's 25th-anniversary stream in February. The Diamond and Pearl remake games have been on many Pokemon fans' wishlists for years, offering a chance to go back to the Sinnoh region and start a new adventure with Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup. If you know that Brilliant Diamond and/or Shining Pearl is a day-one purchase for you, physical preorders are live now at Amazon, Best Buy, and more. Check out everything you need to know about preordering Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl below.