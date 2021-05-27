Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Remakes Get Official Release Dates
It has been 25 years since the Pokémon community first embarked on the quest to become the best that no one ever was, but there’s always a place in one’s heart for nostalgia. Earlier this year, The Pokémon Company announced a return to the Sinnoh region with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of the original Generation IV games, and the franchise’s first open-world RPG Pokémon Legends: Arceus – all of which are now attached to official release dates.geekculture.co