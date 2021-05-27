Harris to announce business investments in Central America

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday will announce commitments from a dozen companies and organizations to invest in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to address the root causes of migration from the region. Participants include corporate giants such as Mastercard and Microsoft as well as Pro Mujer, a nonprofit that focuses on providing aid to low-income women in Latin America, along with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the World Economic Forum. The vice president is expected to issue a “call to action” for businesses and nonprofits to make new commitments to promote economic opportunity in the region.

