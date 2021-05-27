Harris to announce business investments in Central America

Washington, DC…By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:. Section 1. Policy. Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) individuals and communities are irrefutable sources of our Nation’s strength. These communities have molded the American experience, and the achievements of AA and NHPI communities make the United States stronger and more vibrant. The richness of America’s multicultural democracy is strengthened by the diversity of AA and NHPI communities and the many cultures and languages of AA and NHPI individuals in the United States.