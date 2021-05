A student division of the University of New Orleans Department of Film and Theatre presents the 14th edition of the UNO Film Festival. After a year hiatus, the festival returns to celebrate the achievements of student filmmakers and emerging professionals across the country. In lieu of hosting the festival at the Robert E. Nims theater in the University’s Performing Arts Center this year, the festival will be predominantly online. According to festival organizers, this new, digital festival format will allow them to explore a multitude of ways to share stories with broader audiences.