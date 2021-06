Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” streaming on Hulu, finds rebel leader June (Elisabeth Moss) on the run and striking back against tyrannical Gilead. Going northeast with other handmaids in search of the resistance movement, Mayday, she plotted her revenge at a safehouse farm. Then, after being captured and returning to Gilead, June and Janine (Madeline Brewer) escaped to the Chicago war zone to join the resistance in last week’s Episode 5 (“Chicago”).