After a grueling three-day event, the Illinois golf team has officially moved on to the fourth day where they try to continue their march as a national title. Illinois shot a three-round total of 844, which was good enough to land them in solo fourth right behind No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 10 Arizona State, in that order. This three-round +4 showing by the Illini also landed them comfortably in the top 15, which is what they needed to advance to day four.