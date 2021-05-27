Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

My husband died trying to save our kids from drowning. Here's what you need to know.

wjtn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- A mother has made it her mission to ensure her family's tragedy will not be repeated after her husband died trying to save their two daughters from drowning. Ali and Austin Joy of Ashland, Virginia, were on vacation with their three children on Father's Day weekend in June 2018. Ali Joy said she and Austin surprised Charlie, who was 9 at the time, and 7-year-old twins Mary and Ryland, with a trip to Atlantic Beach, North Carolina.

wjtn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#What You Need#Need To Know#Accident#Family Doctors#College Kids#Vacation#Usla#Marines#Cpr#Abc Audio#Husband#Father#Daughters#Lifeguard Hours#Rescue Crews#Twins#Lifeguards#Lifeguard Training#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
100.5 The River

Michigan Woman Saves Three Kids from Drowning

A very scary situation could've turned deadly if it weren't for the heroic acts of one Michigan woman. UpNorthLive says the incident occurred Tuesday evening just before 6 p.m. when Alyssa Dewitt, of Manistee, was on the beach near First Street Beach Pier when she heard kids screaming and arms waving in Lake Michigan. She ran to the beach where she noticed three kids were being pulled by the currents. She said she immediately called 911 and then got down on her side to try and pull them out of the water.
Hobbiesphl17.com

What you need to know about sending the kids to summer camp

Summer is almost here, and many parents are going back to work- while their kids are headed home for break. That means it’s time for parents to start planning. But here’s the good news- Summer camps are finally coming back!. Andy Pritkin, owner and director at Liberty Lake Day Camp...
Animalsrealtree.com

Watch: Woman Pushes Bear Off Wall to Save Dogs

Do you love your dogs? Do you love them so much that you’d push an angry bear off a wall to save them?. One woman can answer "yes" to this question without hesitation because she did just that. Video footage showing a woman running to her dogs’ rescue and literally...
Bradbury, CAillinoisnewstoday.com

Girl pushes a bear to save a family pet

A 17-year-old Southern California girl participated in a bear match to protect her dog and left almost unscathed. Haley Moriniko and her mother were gardening in the backyard of Bradbury, California on Monday afternoon, when bears and kittens began walking on a concrete block wall at one end of the garden.
Societywarrensburgstarjournal.com

Thankful for a young stranger’s kindness

I was putting my groceries in my trunk at the big box store last week when I heard someone say, “Hi! Have a nice day!”. I turned to see if the person was talking to me and to my …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers.
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Mr. Dad: How to avoid paternity fraud

Dear Mr. Dad: I’m in the early stages of what is going to be a very contested divorce. One of the core issues is that my soon-to-be-ex-wife admitted that she’s been having an affair for the past four years. As if that weren’t bad enough, we have two children that were born during that time, and she’s pregnant with another. I’m quite wealthy and she’s already demanding a lot of money for child support. I’m quite concerned, though, that some (or none) of the children are mine. Is there anything I can do to protect myself?
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mail

Surviving two Dionne Quintuplets Annette and Cecile - who were taken from their parents and kept in a 'baby zoo' for tourists to visit - celebrate their 87th birthday

The two surviving Dionne Quintuplets, who were taken from their mother as babies to be put in a tourist attraction called Quintland, have celebrated their 87th birthday. Annette and Cecile were born in 1934 along with three sisters Yvonne, Emilie and Marie. Their mother was just 25 at the time.