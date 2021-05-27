My husband died trying to save our kids from drowning. Here's what you need to know.

Dear Mr. Dad: I’m in the early stages of what is going to be a very contested divorce. One of the core issues is that my soon-to-be-ex-wife admitted that she’s been having an affair for the past four years. As if that weren’t bad enough, we have two children that were born during that time, and she’s pregnant with another. I’m quite wealthy and she’s already demanding a lot of money for child support. I’m quite concerned, though, that some (or none) of the children are mine. Is there anything I can do to protect myself?