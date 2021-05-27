newsbreak-logo
40% chance Earth to be hotter than Paris goal soon

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new world weather agency forecast says it’ll likely be so hot in the next five years that there’s a 40% chance the globe will push past the temperature limit set by the Paris climate agreement. Thursday’s report by the World Meteorological Organization doubles the chances it gave last year for one year to be 2.7 degrees warmer than pre-industrial times. The Paris climate accord tries to prevent that much warming, but already Earth has warmed 2.2 degrees. The report also sees continued drought in the U.S. Southwest and more strong Atlantic hurricanes.

EnvironmentWSLS

Study blames climate change for 37% of global heat deaths

More than one-third of the world’s heat deaths each year are due directly to global warming, according to the latest study to calculate the human cost of climate change. But scientists say that's only a sliver of climate's overall toll — even more people die from other extreme weather amplified by global warming such as storms, flooding and drought — and the heat death numbers will grow exponentially with rising temperatures.
EnvironmentClick2Houston.com

Study blames climate change for 37% of global heat deaths

More than one-third of the world’s heat deaths each year are due directly to global warming, according to the latest study to calculate the human cost of climate change. But scientists say that's only a sliver of climate's overall toll — even more people die from other extreme weather amplified by global warming such as storms, flooding and drought — and the heat death numbers will grow exponentially with rising temperatures.
Environmentintelligentliving.co

Meteorologists Report A 40% Chance of Temperatures Beyond Paris Goal In Next 5 Years

Today’s world is 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than pre-industrial times – just 0.3 degrees Celsius (0.55 degrees Fahrenheit) under the more stringent of the two goals set by the Paris climate accord. This legally binding international treaty aims to keep warming below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels while pursuing the means to limit the increase to 1.5 degrees. This might not be possible and certainly won’t be if we continue down the path we’re going. We must reduce global greenhouse gas emissions substantially to succeed.