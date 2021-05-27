Matthew McConaughey opens up about quitting romantic comedies

Reading books, you know, actual books with pages is a fantastic way to relax. Personally, when people say they don’t have time to read, I’m always a little confused as to why. But, when you’re non-committal on reading a giant non-fiction book by a famous person, I actually kind of get it. This is why I always prefer to listen to celebrities read their memoirs to me, rather than read those books myself. And nobody reads things better than Matthew McConaughey. Here’s why listening to McConaughey’s book Greenlights on audio is a great way to calm yourself down and learn a thing or two.