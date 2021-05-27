Wrigley Field moves to 60% capacity on Friday; no masks for vaccinated fans
When the Chicago Cubs return from a six-game road trip Friday, manager David Ross expects a “rocking” atmosphere at Wrigley Field. The city of Chicago is allowing the Cubs to increase their capacity to 60%, starting with this weekend’s series against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs previously allowed a little more than 10,000 fans to meet the 25% capacity limit due to COVID-19 precautions. They are selling tickets in pods of up to six people.thesouthern.com