SALUDA GETS VACCINATED

Effective: 2021-05-03 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central South Carolina. For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Report any hail, damaging winds or flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina Eastern Saluda County in central South Carolina Northwestern Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 404 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Batesburg-Leesville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Irmo, Batesburg-Leesville, Prosperity, Dreher Island State Park, Ballentine, Blythewood, Chapin, Little Mountain, Peak, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, White Rock, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Delmar, Hollow Creek Public Park and Melvin Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 83 and 101. Interstate 77 near mile marker 29. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH