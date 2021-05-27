newsbreak-logo
MOTORSPORTS: 100 cars featured at Stuart Speedway this week

By Josh Reynolds Stuart Speedway
swiowanewssource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTUART – Wednesday night brought 100 race cars and drivers to Stuart Speedway for some weekly racing. First up was the IMCA Sport Compacts with Owen Richards and Mark Smith on the front row. Smith led the majority of the race, but it was Kolby Sabin taking the lead coming to the white flag and driving off to the win. Smith finished in second with Curtis Masterson third, Craig Furstenau fourth and Tyler Fiebelkorn fifth.

www.swiowanewssource.com
