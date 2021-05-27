newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Where to Eat When Visiting Death Valley National Park

By Krista Diamond
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraveling from Las Vegas to the heart of the Mojave Desert feels like leaving civilization for Mars (there’s a reason why Star Wars was shot in Death Valley). It may only be a two-hour drive from Las Vegas, but Death Valley National Park’s undulating badlands, golden sand dunes, and windswept mountains that soar more than 11,000 feet above the white salt flats below give the 3.4 million-acre park an otherworldly feel. While a trip to the desert wilderness feels far out both literally and figuratively, there’s no need for travelers to subsist on trail mix alone. In true desert oasis fashion, these restaurants in and around Death Valley offer cold beers and hearty meals to the weary desert traveler — and none of them are mirages.

vegas.eater.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Desert#Western Desert#Mojave Desert#Station Restaurants#Las Vegas#The Ranch At Death Valley#Coffee Cream#American#Nv 89003#Tecopa Brewing Co#Furnace Creek Ranch#Corkscrew Saloon#Oasis#Death Valley Explorers#Remote Desert Travel#Mountains#California Wine#Golden Sand Dunes#Desert Connoisseurs#Dinner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
TravelOnlyInYourState

Visit These Fascinating National Parks In North Dakota For An Adventure Into The Past

North Dakota is home to five national parks, trails, and sites, and they all provide an amazing adventure into the past. Theodore Roosevelt National Park is probably the most popular national park in North Dakota, but the state also hosts Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site, Fort Union Trade Post National Historic Site, Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail, and North Country National Scenic Trail. All of these make for excellent outdoor adventures, but Theodore Roosevelt National Park and the Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site are our favorite.
Travelmauinow.com

Park Ranger Tips for Visiting Maui’s Haleakalā National Park

The National Park Service and Haleakalā National Park provided tips from park rangers for people planning to visit the park for a memorable and safe experience. Put Safety First: To protect the health of the community and those who visit Haleakalā National Park, face masks are required in all buildings and facilities. Face masks should also be worn on trails and at overlooks when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Wash your hands, watch your distance and wear your mask.
theculturetrip.com

Where to Stay in and Around Zion National Park, Utah

From a cowboy ranch to a glamping tent, via a dinky house with spectacular mesa views, these are the best places to stay in and around Zion National Park, Utah. Utah has spectacular national parks, from the wind-carved windows in Arches, to the chasms of Canyonlands and weird hoodoos of Bryce Canyon. But Zion? Zion is something else. It’s one of the most biodiverse parks in Utah, offering forest treks, epic drives, emerald pools, lush hanging gardens and candy-stripe canyons. To explore it properly, you’ll want a spacious, comfy base in which to crash – and that’s where we come in, with these places to stay in and around Zion National Park, all available to book on Culture Trip.
Teton, IDPost Register

Grand Teton National Park sees record visits during April

April was a crusher at Grand Teton National Park with recreational visits setting an all-time high. The park logged 87,739 visits for the month, topping April 2019 by 48%. The park was closed in April of 2020 due to the pandemic. April 2020 posted 59,105 visits, and April 2018 was 60,541.
Travelnews4sanantonio.com

Five important tips for visiting popular national parks and avoiding crowds

A National Park road trip makes for a memorable summer vacation. But you need a timed-entry reservation to visit some of the most popular parks this summer. Travel journalist Jennifer Broome joins us from Greater Zion with five tips to visiting popular national parks and avoiding crowds. While spending several...
Kensington, NHSeacoast Online

Virtual presentation: ‘Visiting Our National Parks’ with John Bunker

KENSINGTON — Kensington Public Library is presenting a virtual event on Wednesday, June 9 titled “Visiting Our National Parks: Lessons Learned.”. The presentation by John Bunker will take place at 7 p.m. online. Bunker, of Stratham, has visited 25 national parks during the past two decades. While serving as the...
PoliticsPhotofocus

Death Valley and amazing mishaps

My first day around Death Valley was a mixture of amazing and mishaps. Let’s call them amazing mishaps (on a side note “The Amazing Mishaps” would be a good name for a band). Amazing sunrises, dramatic shadows and contours, attractive clouds, creating my own light and managing a flat tire.
Yosemite National Park, CAgoldrushcam.com

Yosemite National Park Announces New Traffic Patterns are Being Tested in Yosemite Valley

May 18, 2021 - You are no doubt noticing some activity related to changing traffic patterns, new barriers, and signs, etc. in Yosemite Valley. The NPS and Federal Highways are testing some new ideas to reduce traffic congestion. This pilot program is based on over two years of monitoring and modeling traffic flows to figure out where the pinch points are and how to alleviate them.
Lifestylegoldrushcam.com

Death Valley National Park, California/Nevada Officials Announce Hundreds of Historic Scotty's Castle Photographs Published Online

Scotty’s Castle during the first phase of construction, around 1923. Mat Roy Thompson. Courtesy of Death Valley National Park, museum catalog number DEVA 18400. May 26, 2021 - DEATH VALLEY, CA – The National Park Service has posted 568 historic Scotty’s Castle photos online. The website, NPGallery.nps.gov/deva, includes snapshots that chronicle the desert escapades of Walter “Death Valley Scotty” Scott, Albert Johnson, Bessie Johnson, their friends, and their families. The collection includes series of photographs taken from the same location over time that chronicles the nine years of construction in the 1920s.
Wyoming StateOnlyInYourState

Grand Teton National Park: A Wyoming Wonder In The Jackson Hole Valley

Every year, millions of people travel to Wyoming to visit Yellowstone National Park. While the nation’s first National Park certainly deserves all of the attention that it gets, plenty of people walking the boardwalks and watching the geysers don’t realize that they’re just a few miles away from another world of wonders – Grand Teton National Park.
Yosemite National Park, CAgoldrushcam.com

Yosemite National Park Announces Yosemite Valley Prescribed Burn is Complete

May 28, 2021 - Yosemite National Park fire crews have completed ignitions on the prescribed burn in Yosemite Valley. This project focused on seven units east of El Capitan Crossover toward Leidig Meadow. Ignitions began on Monday May 24, 2021 and a total of 182 acres were treated. On Wednesday May 26, 2021 conditions changed and were no longer favorable for burning operations to continue. Smoke will linger in Yosemite Valley for one to two weeks. This project is part of the Yosemite Valley Parkwide Prescribed Fire Plan which encompasses 35 units totaling 12,114 acres.
AnimalsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Visit these places where the buffalo still roam

In Missouri there are more than 50 ranchers raising about 2,000 bison, reports Carol Morris, executive director of the Missouri Bison Association in Springfield, Missouri. Additionally, several preserves of a thousand acres or more in both Missouri and Illinois are home to 400 more of the shaggy yet majestic animals, and open to the public.
Travelrexburgstandardjournal.com

Visiting Yellowstone National Park this summer? Plan ahead and recreate responsibly

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY - If you plan to travel to Yellowstone National Park this summer, plan ahead and recreate responsibly to protect yourself and this wild and awe-inspiring place. Summer is Yellowstone’s most popular season. Expect long lines at entrance stations, extremely busy facilities and destinations, as well as...
Traveltravelawaits.com

Tips For Visiting Chaco Culture National Historical Park

Preserving some of the largest structures built by the Ancestral Puebloans, Chaco Culture National Historical Park is one of the most studied archaeological sites in the U.S. Southwest. Along with Aztec Ruins and several smaller Chacoan sites, the ancient ruins in Chaco Canyon are a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and comprise some of the most famous ruins in the Four Corners area. However, in this case, being a famous site doesn’t translate into being overcrowded.
Texas Statervlifestyle.com

Best Glamping near Big Bend National Park in Texas

Big Bend glamping is known for stunning sunrises, stargazing, and hot springs!. Are you heading to Big Bend National Park this season? If not, maybe you should!. I have compiled a list of all things recreational in Big Bend, from Big Bend glamping to nearby activities to enjoy. First —...