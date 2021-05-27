Multi-Restaurant Sky Deck Sets Opening Date at Del Mar Highlands Town Center
The Sky Deck, Del Mar Highlands Town Center’s ambitious collective of restaurants all under one roof, is finally scheduled to open to the public on June 11 just in time for California’s grand reopening. Aiming to bring a new perspective to the food hall model, the two level, 26,700-square-foot space will be able to hold 1,000 people at full capacity across 13 different and distinct food and beverage venues.sandiego.eater.com