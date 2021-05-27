Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Multi-Restaurant Sky Deck Sets Opening Date at Del Mar Highlands Town Center

By Candice Woo
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sky Deck, Del Mar Highlands Town Center’s ambitious collective of restaurants all under one roof, is finally scheduled to open to the public on June 11 just in time for California’s grand reopening. Aiming to bring a new perspective to the food hall model, the two level, 26,700-square-foot space will be able to hold 1,000 people at full capacity across 13 different and distinct food and beverage venues.

sandiego.eater.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Barcelona#Food Drink#Central Highlands#Open Space#Office Space#Street Art#The Sky Deck#El Nacional#Spanish#Rough Draft Brewing#Urbana Mexican Gastronomy#Understory#Northern Pine#Craft House#Mar Highlands#Outdoor Brewer#26 700 Square Foot Space#Carmel Valley#Communal Seating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
Country
Spain
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsbizjournals

5 things to know: Reinvented Midtown restaurant sets opening date

Welcome to Thursday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. Last month, I told you that a new future was planned for Easy on I, the former eatery at 1725 I St. in Midtown Sacramento. New owners Elizabeth Gibb and Chad Novick planned to reinvent the space as Easy Diner. They operated Bambi Vegan Tacos, a local food truck, for two years.
Little Rock, ARnwaonline.com

RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: New Hot Dog Factory sets soft opening

After several delays, Central Arkansas' first franchise outlet of the Atlanta-based Original Hot Dog Factory, 1424 Main St., in downtown Little Rock's South Main neighborhood, now has a soft-open date: July 19, says owner-operator Devin Marcel, who expects to fully open to the public two weeks after that. Hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 am.-midnight Friday-Sunday. Check out the menu at theoriginalhotdogfactory.com.
Cambridge, MABoston Globe

Del Posto’s Mark Ladner will open an Italian restaurant at the Charles Hotel

Coming soon: Bar Enza will replace Benedetto at Cambridge’s Charles Hotel (1 Bennett St.), a collaboration between the Lyons Group (Scampo, Sonsie) and Mark Ladner. This is big: Ladner was executive chef at New York City’s Del Posto and was named Best Chef: New York City at the James Beard awards in 2015. Del Posto, a Mario Batali flagship, earned four stars from The New York Times in 2010.
Restaurantsbizjournals

Boston Lobster Feast reveals opening date for Disney-area restaurant

Attention seafood lovers: There's a new restaurant headed to the area near Walt Disney World. Orlando-based Boston Lobster Feast Inc. is set to open its third Orlando location on July 1 just south of the theme park giant. The restaurant, which is an all-you-can-eat buffet with a focus on lobster, will take up an existing 11,400 square feet at a strip center at 7702 W. Irlo Bronson Highway in Kissimmee.
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Whistle Britches set to open in Southlake Town Square

Whistle Britches, a restaurant specializing in chicken, biscuits and beer, is set to open June 3 in Southlake Town Square. The restaurant offers a full-service, dine-in concept from celebrity chef Omar Flores. Menu items include chicken and waffles, French toast, and buffalo chicken tacos as well as milkshakes and alcoholic beverages. The restaurant is located at 1230 Main St., Southlake. 817-912-1096. www.whistlebritcheschicken.com.
Del Mar, CAtheresandiego.com

‘Brewers Deck’ Beer Garden Opens At The Sky Deck In Del Mar

Eat + Drink The opening kicks off the highly anticipated unveiling of the Sky Deck in June. The outdoor “Brewers Deck” featuring Northern Pine Brewing, Rough Draft Brewing, and Boochcraft Kombucha, and big views of the hills around Del Mar, is set to start pouring from the taps this Friday night at the highly anticipated Sky Deck in the Del Mar Highlands Towncenter.
Restaurantsledburyreporter.co.uk

New restaurant in Hereford's Old Market reveals opening date

A NEW restaurant serving Korean food has announced the date it will open its doors in Hereford. Signs had gone up at the Old Market Shopping Centre in Hereford last month to advertise the new restaurant, which has now said it will be open from Wednesday (June 2). En BBQ...
Irvine, CAorangecountyzest.com

NEW Restaurant: Little Sister is Open at Irvine Spectrum Center

Indulge in east-meets-west cuisine from Little Sister now open at Irvine Spectrum Center. Try interesting and rich collisions of food and culture. Each dish blends and balances the spices and flavors of Southeast Asia with French techniques as well as Dutch and British colonial influences. The menu is continually evolving,...
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Redwood Sky Walk Grand Opening Events Set

A series of special events are planned for the June 4 weekend to officially mark the opening of the Sequoia Park Zoo’s Redwood Sky Walk, including a forest bathing session and special talks. Some, including the grand opening ceremony, are invitation only while others, such as a yoga class and...
Restaurantsbrooklynvegan.com

Elsewhere reopening this summer (initial lineup)

Bushwick venue Elsewhere reopened their rooftop for socially distanced food, drink, and DJ sets in April, and now they've announced the return of live music, too. They're hosting sets on their rooftop throughout August, with shows resuming in their The Hall and Zone One spaces in late August/early September. They'll temporarily be requiring proof of vaccination for entry, and in their COVID policy page, they write:
Deerfield Township, OHWLWT 5

Open containers allowed: DORA launches at Deerfield Towne Center

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deerfield Township is officially launching a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) at Deerfield Towne Center. A DORA allows shoppers 21 years of age and older to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating businesses in a designated cup then explore, sip and shop within a defined area. Businesses...
Kennewick, WATri-City Herald

2021 Best Italian Restaurant: Casa Mia Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria

After nearly 31 years in Tri-Cities, Casa Mia continues to out-compete multinational chains with its handcrafted Italian cuisine based on recipes developed by Italian-American immigrants to New York in the early 1900s. Founded in 1952 in Hoquiam on the west coast of Washington, Casa Mia founder Phil Bellofatto aided in...
Del Mar, CAhauteresidence.com

Brian Guiltinan Presents An Incredible Cape Cod Style Home In Del Mar

This stunning Cape Cod style home nestled in the trees of Olde Del Mar is a true masterpiece by John O'Brien of Flagg Coastal Homes. Enjoy timeless architecture coupled with board and batten wainscoting, DuChateu European oak hardwood floors, Calcutta honed porcelain counters & vintage oak island. Entertainer's delight with open air living rm, large fam-kitchen, mstr bdrm & expansive wrap-around porch/ patio w/ fire pit & spa - all positioned on upper level maximizing ocean breezes & sunset views.
Milpitas, CAkion546.com

Bay Area Legoland Discovery Center announces opening date

MILPITAS, Calif. (KION) The Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area announced that it will be opening its doors to visitors on June 8. The Discovery Center will be located in the Great Mall in Milpitas, and it is expected to include more than 10 interactive play zones, a Miniland with Lego replicas and rides. Visitors can also create and race their own Lego car down a speed ramp.