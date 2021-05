Elaine Cox is set to retire as Ashe Early College principal, and she would be the first to say, “Oh, what a journey it has been.”. Cox has always loved school, and at age 4 was already preparing to teach. She would sit her stuffed bears on the steps leading up to the second floor of her home and teach them all they needed to know to be really smart. Her mother and sisters helped make homework packets for the bear students to complete, and Cox would answer all the questions herself to assure her “students” would make good grades. Cox admits playing school seems so long ago, and perhaps it was, but then again, it only seems like yesterday.