Motorsports

Eli Tomac Eyes Fourth 450 Class Pro Motocross Title in 2021

By Press Conference
racerxonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEli Tomac will line back up on the gate this Saturday with his familiar #3 aboard his Monster Energy Kawasaki. After winning three consecutive 450 Class Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championships from 2017 to 2019 and the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Tomac is now in a bit of a dry spell for his standards having gone a full year without another title. With his looming departure from Monster Energy Kawasaki to reportedly join the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing outfit on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how Tomac approaches his final season with Kawasaki after six successful years together. Tomac spoke candidly about his motivation coming into Pro Motocross via the pre-season Zoom press conference on Wednesday this week.

racerxonline.com
Motorsportsvurbmoto.com

Kawasaki, Eli Tomac Parting Ways After 2021

All week, we’ve been talking about the biggest Silly Season news Slaw has seen in some time: Eli Tomac leaving Kawasaki for Star Racing Yamaha. This type of news usually isn’t confirmed until October-ish when contracts are over, but hot damn, Kawasaki jumped the damn gun and said Tomac is gone after the Pro Motocross season.
Motorsportsracerxonline.com

Listen: Daniel Blair on Rumors of Eli Tomac to Yamaha

Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast is part of the Racer X Podcast Network. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. In this special edition podcast,...
Motorsportssupercrosslive.com

2021 ROUND 17 RACE DAY RECAP

Cooper Webb Wraps Up Second 450SX Class Championship Title with a Victory. Jett Lawrence wins the 250SX Class Battle, Nichols and Cooper Win Their Wars. It was a charged night at the final event of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship when two races determined three class championships in front of a limited-capacity, pod-seated crowd inside Rice-Eccles Stadium. Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb grabbed the final 450SX Class win of the season to wrap up his second premier class Championship. Webb's Red Bull KTM teammate Marvin Musquin finished the race in second and early race leader Team Honda HRC's Chase Sexton landed in third. The unique combined-class finale of the 250SX Class divisions, The Dave Coombs Sr. 250SX East/West Showdown, was won by Team Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence; right behind him at the finish, Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha's Colt Nichols took home the Eastern Regional 250SX Class title and Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha's Justin Cooper brought home the Western Regional 250SX Class championship.
MotorsportsCycle News

2021 Salt Lake City 2 Supercross Rnd 17 Results

Cooper Webb finished the 2021 450SX season with a bang, taking home the win and the championship in the same night. Both 250SX divisions were also decided at the final round, with Colt Nichols and Justin Cooper bringing home the hardware for the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team. 450SX...
Motorsportsracerxonline.com

Eli Tomac to Yamaha for 2022?

Although he has had to relinquish his Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Eli Tomac has given no indications that his time in the sport is done, and it was widely accepted throughout the industry that he was even working a new deal with his current Monster Energy Kawasaki team. Then last night our Steve Matthes dropped the biggest silly season bomb in quite awhile, as it appears Tomac may sign with Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha for 2022!
Motorsportsracerxonline.com

Monster Energy Kawasaki and Eli Tomac Will Not Renew Contract

Foothill Ranch, California - Monster Energy Kawasaki and Eli Tomac will not renew their rider agreement following the conclusion of the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship following six successful seasons together and mutually deciding not to pursue a contract extension. As they look ahead to the upcoming Pro Motocross season, the team and Tomac are both committed to earning their fourth championship in the last five years with preparations starting this week.
Motorsportsracerxonline.com

Discussing Eli Tomac & 2021 Supercross Season Wrap-Up

Welcome to Racerhead and the earliest silly season kickoff in recent memory. I mean, it’s barely May, and we apparently have a bunch of guys already making plans to switch teams come the fall. In case you missed it, our esteemed contributor Steve Matthes of PulpMX fame broke the story that Eli Tomac would be leaving Monster Energy Kawasaki for the Star Yamaha Racing team, filling the spots they’re about to lose with Aaron Plessinger said to be moving to Red Bull KTM with and Malcolm Stewart’s time with Star Racing also over (according to his social media), possibly heading to Rockstar Husqvarna to replace Jason Anderson, who now appears destined for Kawasaki to replace Tomac … or something like that! I don’t remember a change this early nor this big since Ricky Carmichael announced in March 2004 that he would leave Honda for Suzuki at the end of the season. Matthes will have more on Tomac’s unexpected move below, but it already seems like this could be the most interesting off-season in quite some time—and it doesn’t even start until late September! I’m already wondering how it might affect the chances of Tomac riding for Team USA at the Motocross of Nations in September, if he’s chosen, as riders and race teams parting ways usually want to get it over with as soon as the domestic season ends….
Pala, CAracerxonline.com

Tomac On Outdoors and His Future

The 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is set to fire off at Fox Raceway over in sunny Pala, California, on Saturday afternoon, May 29. Eli Tomac, of the Monster Energy Kawasaki racing team, will be there on the starting gate, but this time he will be sporting his familiar career #3, instead of the #1 plate, which has also become quite customary for him. After a big run of three-straight 450 National Motocross Championships, Tomac placed third to new champion Zach Osborne and his teammate Adam Cianciarulo in 2020. Tomac, who to many is the fastest, most talented outdoor racer this nation has put forth in recent history, wants the title back in his possession and is rolling into the summer months on a mission. After another third in the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship behind Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen, the vanquished 2020 champion wants an AMA Pro Motocross title this year and is looking to the great outdoors to make it happen. And then there is the Yamaha variable we’ve all learned about in the 24 hours, with rumors circulating that Tomac might switch to a new team next year. Yes, while Tomac will contest the 450MX nationals on his familiar lime green Kawasaki KX450, 2022 now potentially appears to be an entirely different reality. So just what’s up? Enquiring minds want to know, and with that, we tracked Eli down.
Motorsportsracerxonline.com

Eli Tomac Remains A Force in Pro Motocross Over A Decade After His Debut

Eli Tomac exploded onto the pro scene like no one else. He literally won the first race he ever entered, at Hangtown in 2010, which is a mark even all the other great phenoms, amateurs, and grads can’t match. But the Tomac plan was never about one historic shining moment. This has always been about the long game. The story goes that Eli, in his amateur days, was actually held back from riding too much. His dad, the legendary John Tomac, knew burn out was a real factor in cutting careers short. When Eli clinched his third-straight 450 National Championship in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship back in 2019, I corralled his parents, John and Kathy, for an interview during our Best Post Show Ever. I asked John about his philosophy. He talked about Eli not riding all the time until the Supermini days. Not going all-in during the 50cc years. And more.
Pala, CAracer.com

INTERVIEW: Eli Tomac

The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is set to fire off at Fox Raceway in Pala, California on May 29, and Eli Tomac of the Monster Energy Kawasaki team will be there on the starting gate. A three-time 450 title-winner, Tomac wants the title back in his possession and...
Motorsportskickinthetires.net

Motocross Milestones Within Reach for Eli Tomac in 2021 Season

PALA, CA – It’s no doubt that Eli Tomac is the best 450 Motocross competitor right now. His 25 career victories and 52 outdoor podiums is highest among active riders. The three consecutive championships from 2017 to 2019 makes him the fourth rider in history to achieve that feat, first since 2006 when Ricky Carmichael won seven in a row.
Carsultimatemotorcycling.com

Motocross / Off-Road

Off-road riders who cut their teeth on dirt bikes in the mid-1960s have borne witness to the rise and fall from favor of the two-stroke. From Joel Robert's first FIM motocross championship in 1964 on a CZ to Suzuki-mounted Ricky Carmichael's AMA Supercross title in 2005, two-strokes ruled the premium series, earning their dominance the hard way—going head-to-head with the reignin thumpers of the era until they developed enough sophistication to be superior performers.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Mad Skills Motocross 3

“If you’re looking for the best mobile motocross game there is, just get Mad Skills Motocross 3.” - Justin Cooper, 2021 …. “If you’re looking for the best mobile motocross game there is, just get Mad Skills Motocross 3.” - Justin Cooper, 2021 West Supercross Champion “I’ve never met a motocross racer who hasn’t played Mad Skills Motocross. It’s legendary in the sport.” - David Pingree, former pro racer and current host of the Whiskey Throttle Show “I will destroy David Pingree at Mad Skills Motocross 3.” -- Grant Langston, former world champion and AMA motocross champion The wait is over. Mad Skills Motocross 3 has finally arrived. With mind-blowing physics, endless customization, hundreds of tracks and exciting online multiplayer events, Mad Skills Motocross 3 sets the standard for side-scrolling racing games. Its amazing 3D art, realistic bike sounds and energetic original soundtrack help to capture the spirit and aggression of real motocross racing, but its simple controls make it easy to learn for even the most casual players. But understand: It’s called Mad Skills for a reason. This game will challenge you like no other racing game can. After all, motocross is not supposed to be easy. Mad Skills Motocross 3 includes: THE BEST MOTORCYCLE PHYSICS OF ANY MOBILE GAME The bikes in Mad Skills Motocross 3 are a dream to race. This is why real motocross racers across the globe gravitate to this game above all others. You’ll feel the acceleration, the weight of the bike, the torque and the suspension. And for the first time ever in Mad Skills Motocross, you can whip your bike. ENDLESS CUSTOMIZATION Equip your rider with an incredible selection of real-life and fantasy gear brands, creating millions of possible combinations. Collect new bikes and upgrade their parts to fit your riding style. Show off your own personal look in online competitions and against friends. EXTREMELY DEEP GAMEPLAY Mad Skills Motocross 3 features hundreds of expertly designed tracks, and new tracks will be added to the game every week, indefinitely. There’s always something new and challenging to conquer, including exciting online multiplayer events. Universal application. Connect to Facebook, GameCenter, or Sign in with Apple, and your game progress and purchases will sync between devices. Requires iOS 10 or later. ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES This game permits a user to connect to social networks, such as Twitter and Facebook, therefore players may come into contact with other people when playing this game. Social Networking Service terms may also apply. While this app is free to download and play, there are some items in the game that cost real money. You have the option to subscribe to a Mad Skills Pro Pass for .99 / week (or local equivalent price). The payment will be charged to your iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Your subscription will automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the period ends. Your iTunes Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period at the amount of .99. Auto-renewal can be turned off in your device's settings after purchase. You get all Mad Skills Pro Pass benefits as soon as you subscribe. Subscription periods are not tied to calendar weeks. They end exactly 1 week after their day of purchase. If you cancel your subscription during your 3 day free trial you will not be charged anything. Any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when you purchase a subscription. Terms of use can be found at www.turborilla.com/termsofuse. If you do not agree to those terms please do not access and/or play our games or use our services. You will be given the opportunity to participate in special offers, events, and programs from Turborilla AB and its partners. Use of this application is governed by Turborilla’s Terms of Use, which can be read here: http://www.turborilla.com/termsofuse Collection and use of personal data are subject to Turborilla’s Privacy Policy, which can be read here: http://www.turborilla.com/privacy.
Motorsportsracerxonline.com

Following Shoulder Surgery, Jordon Smith To Miss Pro Motocross

Jordon Smith has had a rough last few seasons. In 2019 he had a lingering wrist injury that derailed both his Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship run and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. In 2020, he signed with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team but he suffered a torn ACL at the Daytona Supercross and missed both the remainder of supercross and the entire Pro Motocross season.
Motorsportsvurbmoto.com

Watch: Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Opening Round Pre-Race Press Conferences

Yesterday, the voice of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, American Flat Track, GNCC, Tractor Pull, etc. etc. Jason Weigandt hosted the opening round press conferences ahead of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season opener at Fox Raceway this weekend. The 450 press conference featured: Max Anstie (Suzuki), Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha), Marvin...
Motorsportsracerxonline.com

2021 Pro Motocross Predictions

We’re less than three days away from the first gate drop on the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. We pushed out preview content (check out our early 250 and 450 Class preview videos) but now, we want to know who you, our loyal readers, think will win the 450 and 250 titles, who will win their respective class at the opener, and who will earn the most overall wins in their respective class.
Motorsportsracerxonline.com

Watch: 2021 Pro Motocross Prep Featuring Chase Sexton, Cameron McAdoo, Dylan Ferrandis, & More

The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off on Saturday and riders have been putting the finishing touches on their preparation for the championship. Spencer Owens was out at State Fair MX in California on May 24 for a day of filming the “stopwatch nationals.” Check out the raw footage Owens captured of the following riders: Chase Sexton, Jo Shimoda, Seth Hammaker, Cameron McAdoo, Max Anstie, Dylan Ferrandis, Austin Forkner, Brandon Hartranft, Derek Drake, Carson Mumford, Fredrik Noren, Ty Masterpool, retired racer Jeff Emig, and amateur Talon Hawkins.