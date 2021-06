PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Kids can experience books from a famous author come to life at the Children's Museum of Phoenix. The museum opened up the Very Eric Carle Exhibit on Saturday. Visitors can step into the pages of Carle's classic "Very" series, where they will follow special insects who take journeys of discovery. Each story has recurring themes of friendship, creativity, and the power of imagination. Kids can also create their own artwork and enjoy a gallery of prints from his "Very" book series. "If you read 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' or 'The Little Firefly,' you actually get to experience the books life-size. You get to come to all different parts of the exhibit and have a different form of engagement," said Ernesto Muñoz with the Children's Museum of Phoenix.