One arrested, another at large in connection to Odenville murder

Photo courtesy of St. Clair Sheriff's Office

One suspect has been arrested and another is at large in relation to the murder of Odenville man Brian A. Shaw. Shaw was found shot to death around 4:36 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The following comes from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office:

“After further investigation into the death of Brian A. Shaw the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged Charles Lawrence Grimmett III with murder. Grimmett is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville with no bond."

“Andray La'Quarn Pope Jr. is currently wanted for questioning in this investigation at this time. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office currently has warrants of theft of property 1st and possession of forged instrument 2nd on this subject and will extradite nationwide.”