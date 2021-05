AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Swivel, a digital leasing platform that enables marketing, leasing, and flexible utilization of office space, today announced the launch of the Swivel Space Planning solution. The interactive virtual solution allows property owners, tenants, architects, and designers to collaborate and generate rapid, cost-effective custom office designs and test fits for each tenant. Swivel is offering the Space Planning solution and its popular Virtual Touring solution as part of its Digital Leasing Platform, now the only platform that streamlines all commercial office marketing, touring, and planning processes for a simpler and accelerated office leasing experience.