Union County, NC

Union County rental assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZeCo_0aDaPPUY00

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County is accepting applications for residents who were impacted by COVID-19 and need help with their rent or utility payments.

This is part of the new Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

According to a press release, the county received $7.23 million in federal COVID-19 Economic Relief funding to establish this program. It is open to renters who live in Union County and have a household income of 80% or less of the area median income, and have been financially impacted by COVID.

[ ALSO READ: Here’s how Cooper proposes NC should spend the $5.7B in virus relief aid from DC ]

Utility assistance includes electricity, water/sewer, trash removal, natural gas, propane, fuel oil and internet.

“We know there is a great need among our residents for this assistance, as the number of families we have served since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased,” said Stephanie Starr, Director of Community Support and Outreach. “This federal funding allows us another way to help families impacted by COVID-19, so they don’t have to choose between paying rent and buying groceries.”

Households can receive up to 12 months of assistance.

For the application, eligibility criteria, frequently asked questions, please click here.

WATCH: Second application period opens for NC HOPE emergency rent, utility help

©2021 Cox Media Group

