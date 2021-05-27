Summer Walker Responds To Comments And Concerns About Her Baby's Health
After sharing photos of herself holding her daughter, face hidden, people had a lot to say about the child's weight. Earlier this week, singer and songwriter Summer Walker trended on social media after sharing a set of photos of herself holding her infant daughter. She kept the child’s face covered, as she has kept her hidden from view since her daughter was born in late March, but that didn’t keep people from speaking on the baby’s appearance.www.essence.com