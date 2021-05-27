Severe Weather Statement issued for Macoupin, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Macoupin; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MACOUPIN AND NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 1218 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waverly to near Girard, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Virden around 1225 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include White Oak. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov