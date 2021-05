April 2021 was the worst month for waste and recycling facility fires since Ryan Fogelman began keeping track of reported incidents in 2016. Fogelman, the VP of fire elimination solutions for Fire Rover, says technology to monitor and aid in fires needs to become standard in the industry. It's no surprise that lithium-ion batteries have only caused the destruction of more facilities as they become more commonplace, but other factors play a huge part in the growth of waste facility fires.